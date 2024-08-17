Blue Bird India Ltd Summary

Blue Bird (India) Ltd is a Note Books manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Student Books / Exercise Books, Printing and Publication of books, trading of paper and Commercial Printing etc. They are also engaged in construction activity. They sell their products through a network of approximately 600 dealers and distributors. Their manufacturing units are located at Pune in Maharashtra and Tumkur in Karnataka. Blue Bird (India) Ltd was incorporated on July 23, 1999 as a private limited company with the name Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd. In the year 2003, the company shifted their manufacturing set up from Dhayari, Pune to the new factory situated at Gorhekhurd, Pune. They installed fully automatic sewing machine imported from Germany.In February 2005, the name of the company was changed from Anil Apporv Printers & Manufacturers Pvt Ltd to Blue Bird (India) Pvt Ltd. In March 2005, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Blue Bird (India) Ltd. During the year, the company installed fully automatic 20 clamp Perfect Binder and Box File Manufacturing Machinery from Germany. Also, they executed first export order to Kenya.During the year 2007-08, the company forayed into construction activity. The company started two new manufacturing facilities at Bangalore, Karnataka and Indore, Madhya Pradesh on leased premises. They were was allotted 20 acre land by Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Kendra Nigam (Indore) Ltd at industrial area at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh for setting up a unit for manufacture of notebooks and allied printing purposes. Also, they expanded their geographic presence into new states of Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan.During the year 2008-09, the company forayed into a business of trading of Copier Paper under their new brand Blue Birds Magic Copier Paper. They started a new unit at Tumkur, Karnataka and shifted their existing unit on leased premises from Pinnya Industrial Area, Bangalore. Also, they expanded their network to new regions and started 7 new sales regional offices. In September 2008, they received an order for export of notebooks to USA and the total size of the order is $4.40 million.