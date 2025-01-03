Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
800.55
|12.95
|1.64
|12483.47
|0
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
759.1
|2.95
|0.39
|50088.85
|251.93
Devyani International Ltd
190.08
|0.99
|0.52
|22928.71
|486.03
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
437.6
|-2.00
|-0.45
|1710.01
|0
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
26.17
|1.24
|4.97
|552.85
|131.74
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
83.18
|-1.83
|-2.15
|4144.95
|0
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
348.85
|7.35
|2.15
|11186.71
|494.93
Grill Splendour Services Ltd
83.1
|-3.75
|-4.32
|43.28
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
