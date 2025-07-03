iifl-logo
Travel Food Services Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Travel Food Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Travel Food Services Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

03 Jul, 2025|06:17 PM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Travel Food Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.87

3.87

3.87

3.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

604.92

531.88

93.85

102.33

Net Worth

608.79

535.75

97.72

106.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,396.32

1,067.15

389.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,396.32

1,067.15

389.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

137.76

84.2

56.74

View Annually Results

Travel Food Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

756.05

76.831,07,618.59481.20.31,476.3379.07

ITC Hotels Ltd

ITCHOTELS

222.85

66.3246,378.9264.050973.4353.08

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

363.7

33.6822,744.5331.770.41727.8267.88

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

899.2

114.5519,646.66133.430484.34141.08

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

VENTIVE

685.8

116.4316,016.2857.170162.14192.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Travel Food Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashwani Puri

Managing Director & CEO

Varun Sunil Kapur

Non Executive Director

KARAN SUNIL KAPUR

Non Executive Director

Sonu Bhasin

Independent Director

Geeta Mathur

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vikas Vinod Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeta Arvind Singh

Registered Office

Block - A South Wing 1st Flr,

Shiv Sagar Estate Dr.Annie B R,

Maharashtra - 400018

Tel: +91 22 4322 4322

Website: http://www.travelfoodservices.com

Email: cs@travelfoodservices.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Travel Food Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Travel Food Services Ltd share price today?

The Travel Food Services Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Travel Food Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Travel Food Services Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Travel Food Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Travel Food Services Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Travel Food Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Travel Food Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Travel Food Services Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Travel Food Services Ltd?

Travel Food Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Travel Food Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Travel Food Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

