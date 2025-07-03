Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.87
3.87
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
604.92
531.88
93.85
102.33
Net Worth
608.79
535.75
97.72
106.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,396.32
1,067.15
389.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,396.32
1,067.15
389.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
137.76
84.2
56.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
756.05
|76.83
|1,07,618.59
|481.2
|0.3
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
222.85
|66.32
|46,378.9
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
363.7
|33.68
|22,744.5
|331.77
|0.41
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
899.2
|114.55
|19,646.66
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
685.8
|116.43
|16,016.28
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashwani Puri
Managing Director & CEO
Varun Sunil Kapur
Non Executive Director
KARAN SUNIL KAPUR
Non Executive Director
Sonu Bhasin
Independent Director
Geeta Mathur
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vikas Vinod Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeta Arvind Singh
Block - A South Wing 1st Flr,
Shiv Sagar Estate Dr.Annie B R,
Maharashtra - 400018
Tel: +91 22 4322 4322
Website: http://www.travelfoodservices.com
Email: cs@travelfoodservices.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Travel Food Services Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.