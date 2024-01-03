Travel Food Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.87
3.87
3.87
3.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
604.92
531.88
93.85
102.33
Net Worth
608.79
535.75
97.72
106.2
Minority Interest
Debt
12.05
27.56
0
1.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.41
70.22
0
0
Total Liabilities
693.25
633.53
97.72
107.43
Fixed Assets
377.04
337.53
11.48
13.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
408.15
367.5
86.27
66.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
129.1
121.72
0
0
Networking Capital
-323.87
-309.31
-1.2
27.09
Inventories
8.26
8.01
1.84
1.87
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
97.01
105.67
10.83
6.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
282.28
186.31
76.88
78
Sundry Creditors
-269.81
-169.12
-5.4
-4.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-441.61
-440.18
-85.35
-54.8
Cash
102.84
116.1
1.19
0.65
Total Assets
693.26
633.54
97.74
107.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.