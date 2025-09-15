iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Travel Food Services Bags Cochin Domestic Airport F&B Outlets and Lounge Contract

15 Sep 2025 , 02:12 PM

Travel Food Services (TFS) on Friday said it has won the license to develop and operate food and beverage outlets, a lounge and a bar in the Security Hold Area (SHA) of the Domestic Terminal (T1) at Cochin International Airport.

Under the concession, TFS will run around 11 quick-service restaurant outlets and one lounge. The license is valid for five years, with the option of a two-year extension, subject to the terms of the Letter of Award (LoA). The agreement also includes license fee payments and a minimum guarantee commitment.

Cochin International Airport, the eighth busiest in India, handled over 11 million passengers in FY2024-25. It operates flights by 27 airline carriers, offering direct connections to several domestic and international destinations. The airport is also known for being the world’s first fully solar-powered airport, achieving complete energy neutrality.

With this deal, TFS has expanded its footprint to 14 of the 15 largest airports in the country. “This win reflects the strength of the TFS franchise and our technical expertise. We are excited to bring a mix of brands to Cochin Airport and look forward to enhancing the travel experience for passengers,” said Varun Kapur, Managing Director & CEO, TFS.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

