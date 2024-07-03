Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹439.85
Prev. Close₹437.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹363.16
Day's High₹442
Day's Low₹419.2
52 Week's High₹712
52 Week's Low₹435
Book Value₹102.89
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,651.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.54
19.49
19.53
116.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
396.62
409.51
393.96
143.89
Net Worth
416.16
429
413.49
260.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
761.05
453.27
787.05
703.45
yoy growth (%)
67.9
-42.4
11.88
23.16
Raw materials
-279.13
-164.15
-275.29
-236.63
As % of sales
36.67
36.21
34.97
33.63
Employee costs
-164.67
-118.11
-177.86
-145.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-28.24
-91.31
-8.18
40.65
Depreciation
-105.61
-101.16
-104.57
-77.38
Tax paid
6.46
18.95
-7.79
-8.89
Working capital
-26.01
114.59
-35.72
-5.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.9
-42.4
11.88
23.16
Op profit growth
169.22
-74.46
-3.04
15.72
EBIT growth
-231.94
-137.69
-37.49
11.26
Net profit growth
-69.41
-24.14
150.34
-284.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,254.51
1,233.76
860.55
507.08
846.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,254.51
1,233.76
860.55
507.08
846.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.57
11.85
26.77
48.12
20.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
T N Unni
Managing Director
Kayum R Dhanani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rahul Agrawal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raoof Razak Dhanani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suchitra Dhanani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Devinjit Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagamani CY
Independent Director
Revathy Ashok
Independent Director
ABHAY CHINTAMAN CHAUDHARI
Non Executive Director
Azhar Yusuf Dhanani
Independent Director
Ajay Vipin Nanavati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Private Limited on February 18, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on March 4, 2008.Barbeque Nation is Indias leading casual dining restaurant chain with 217 restaurants as on March 31, 2024. The Company operates 186 restaurants in India, 8 restaurants in four overseas countries viz., United Arab Emirates, Oman, Malaysia and Bahrain under the brand name Barbeque Nation. It also operates 16 restaurants under the brand name Toscano, which is a casual dining Italian cuisine restaurant and 7 restaurants under the brand name Salt, which serves pan-Indian a-la-carte cuisine. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India. The Company own and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, one of Indias leading casual dining restaurant chainsThe first Barbeque Nation Restaurant was launched in 2005 by Sayaji Hotels, one of the Promoters. Five Barbeque Nation Restaurants owned by Sayaji Hotels were transferred to the Company in 2012. The Company has steadily grown its owned and operated Barbeque Nation Restaurant network from a single restaurant in Fiscal 2007 to 81 Barbeque Nation
Read More
The Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is ₹1651.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is 0 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is ₹435 and ₹712 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.73%, 3 Years at -32.42%, 1 Year at -32.61%, 6 Month at -25.81%, 3 Month at -31.66% and 1 Month at -15.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.