Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Share Price

422.75
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open439.85
  • Day's High442
  • 52 Wk High712
  • Prev. Close437.6
  • Day's Low419.2
  • 52 Wk Low 435
  • Turnover (lac)363.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value102.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,651.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

439.85

Prev. Close

437.6

Turnover(Lac.)

363.16

Day's High

442

Day's Low

419.2

52 Week's High

712

52 Week's Low

435

Book Value

102.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,651.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.55%

Non-Promoter- 40.83%

Institutions: 40.83%

Non-Institutions: 25.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.54

19.49

19.53

116.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

396.62

409.51

393.96

143.89

Net Worth

416.16

429

413.49

260.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

761.05

453.27

787.05

703.45

yoy growth (%)

67.9

-42.4

11.88

23.16

Raw materials

-279.13

-164.15

-275.29

-236.63

As % of sales

36.67

36.21

34.97

33.63

Employee costs

-164.67

-118.11

-177.86

-145.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-28.24

-91.31

-8.18

40.65

Depreciation

-105.61

-101.16

-104.57

-77.38

Tax paid

6.46

18.95

-7.79

-8.89

Working capital

-26.01

114.59

-35.72

-5.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.9

-42.4

11.88

23.16

Op profit growth

169.22

-74.46

-3.04

15.72

EBIT growth

-231.94

-137.69

-37.49

11.26

Net profit growth

-69.41

-24.14

150.34

-284.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,254.51

1,233.76

860.55

507.08

846.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,254.51

1,233.76

860.55

507.08

846.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.57

11.85

26.77

48.12

20.2

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

T N Unni

Managing Director

Kayum R Dhanani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rahul Agrawal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raoof Razak Dhanani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suchitra Dhanani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Devinjit Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagamani CY

Independent Director

Revathy Ashok

Independent Director

ABHAY CHINTAMAN CHAUDHARI

Non Executive Director

Azhar Yusuf Dhanani

Independent Director

Ajay Vipin Nanavati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Private Limited on February 18, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on March 4, 2008.Barbeque Nation is Indias leading casual dining restaurant chain with 217 restaurants as on March 31, 2024. The Company operates 186 restaurants in India, 8 restaurants in four overseas countries viz., United Arab Emirates, Oman, Malaysia and Bahrain under the brand name Barbeque Nation. It also operates 16 restaurants under the brand name Toscano, which is a casual dining Italian cuisine restaurant and 7 restaurants under the brand name Salt, which serves pan-Indian a-la-carte cuisine. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India. The Company own and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, one of Indias leading casual dining restaurant chainsThe first Barbeque Nation Restaurant was launched in 2005 by Sayaji Hotels, one of the Promoters. Five Barbeque Nation Restaurants owned by Sayaji Hotels were transferred to the Company in 2012. The Company has steadily grown its owned and operated Barbeque Nation Restaurant network from a single restaurant in Fiscal 2007 to 81 Barbeque Nation
Company FAQs

What is the Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is ₹1651.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is 0 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is ₹435 and ₹712 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd?

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.73%, 3 Years at -32.42%, 1 Year at -32.61%, 6 Month at -25.81%, 3 Month at -31.66% and 1 Month at -15.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.55 %
Institutions - 40.84 %
Public - 25.61 %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

