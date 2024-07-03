Summary

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Private Limited on February 18, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on March 4, 2008.Barbeque Nation is Indias leading casual dining restaurant chain with 217 restaurants as on March 31, 2024. The Company operates 186 restaurants in India, 8 restaurants in four overseas countries viz., United Arab Emirates, Oman, Malaysia and Bahrain under the brand name Barbeque Nation. It also operates 16 restaurants under the brand name Toscano, which is a casual dining Italian cuisine restaurant and 7 restaurants under the brand name Salt, which serves pan-Indian a-la-carte cuisine. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India. The Company own and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, one of Indias leading casual dining restaurant chainsThe first Barbeque Nation Restaurant was launched in 2005 by Sayaji Hotels, one of the Promoters. Five Barbeque Nation Restaurants owned by Sayaji Hotels were transferred to the Company in 2012. The Company has steadily grown its owned and operated Barbeque Nation Restaurant network from a single restaurant in Fiscal 2007 to 81 Barbeque Nation

