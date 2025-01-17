Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.7
-40.12
Op profit growth
188.32
-71.75
EBIT growth
-213.96
-184.33
Net profit growth
-71.69
179.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.54
9.14
19.38
EBIT margin
3.8
-5.66
4.02
Net profit margin
-2.97
-17.84
-3.82
RoCE
3.51
-3.6
RoNW
-2.03
-18.1
RoA
-0.68
-2.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.47
-27.07
-11.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-39.28
-62.34
-59.42
Book value per share
99.2
71.85
2.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
-194.21
P/CEPS
-31.98
P/B
12.66
EV/EBIDTA
33.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.09
-17.3
18.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.77
1.72
Inventory days
11.85
12.62
Creditor days
-61.67
-102.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.5
0.33
-0.45
Net debt / equity
1.36
1.46
120.24
Net debt / op. profit
3.92
7.69
4.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.41
-35.15
-34.49
Employee costs
-21.91
-26.66
-23.31
Other costs
-27.13
-29.04
-22.79
