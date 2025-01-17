iifl-logo-icon 1
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Key Ratios

397.1
(-0.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.7

-40.12

Op profit growth

188.32

-71.75

EBIT growth

-213.96

-184.33

Net profit growth

-71.69

179.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.54

9.14

19.38

EBIT margin

3.8

-5.66

4.02

Net profit margin

-2.97

-17.84

-3.82

RoCE

3.51

-3.6

RoNW

-2.03

-18.1

RoA

-0.68

-2.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.47

-27.07

-11.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-39.28

-62.34

-59.42

Book value per share

99.2

71.85

2.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

-194.21

P/CEPS

-31.98

P/B

12.66

EV/EBIDTA

33.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.09

-17.3

18.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.77

1.72

Inventory days

11.85

12.62

Creditor days

-61.67

-102.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.5

0.33

-0.45

Net debt / equity

1.36

1.46

120.24

Net debt / op. profit

3.92

7.69

4.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.41

-35.15

-34.49

Employee costs

-21.91

-26.66

-23.31

Other costs

-27.13

-29.04

-22.79

