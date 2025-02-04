iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

4 Feb 2025 , 03:49 PM

Barbeque Nation Hospitality announced its Q3 FY25 financial results on February 3, 2025, reporting moderate profit growth along with a slight dip in revenue.

The company’s net profit increased by 4% year-on-year, reaching ₹4.53 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹4.34 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) recorded a 7.2% YoY decline, falling to ₹61.5 crore, compared to ₹66.3 crore in the previous year’s quarter. The EBITDA margin shrank to 18.7%, down from 20% YoY, reflecting increased operating costs.

Cost efficiency measures are being planned to improve operating margins, according to the company’s statement. The board approved the allotment of 800 equity shares, each valued at ₹5, under the ESOP Plan 2015, after the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options.

BSE and NSE have already granted in-principle approval for these ESOP shares, and the company is in the final stages of securing listing and trading approvals.

Expansion remains a key focus, with the company adding four new restaurants in the December quarter, bringing the total restaurant count to 190 outlets. Looking ahead, Barbeque Nation aims to expand its network by 8-10% in the near future. The brand also seeks to position itself as India’s go-to “celebration destination”, reinforcing its presence in the casual dining segment.

Related Tags

  • Barbeque Nation
  • Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd
  • Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd shares
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.