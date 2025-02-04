Barbeque Nation Q3 Profit Rises 4%, Expands to 190 Outlets

Barbeque Nation Hospitality announced its Q3 FY25 financial results on February 3, 2025, reporting moderate profit growth along with a slight dip in revenue.

The company’s net profit increased by 4% year-on-year, reaching ₹4.53 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹4.34 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined slightly by 0.6% YoY, standing at ₹328.9 crore, down from ₹330.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) recorded a 7.2% YoY decline, falling to ₹61.5 crore, compared to ₹66.3 crore in the previous year’s quarter. The EBITDA margin shrank to 18.7%, down from 20% YoY, reflecting increased operating costs.

Cost efficiency measures are being planned to improve operating margins, according to the company’s statement. The board approved the allotment of 800 equity shares, each valued at ₹5, under the ESOP Plan 2015, after the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options.

BSE and NSE have already granted in-principle approval for these ESOP shares, and the company is in the final stages of securing listing and trading approvals.

Expansion remains a key focus, with the company adding four new restaurants in the December quarter, bringing the total restaurant count to 190 outlets. Looking ahead, Barbeque Nation aims to expand its network by 8-10% in the near future. The brand also seeks to position itself as India’s go-to “celebration destination”, reinforcing its presence in the casual dining segment.