Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-28.24
-91.31
-8.18
40.65
Depreciation
-105.61
-101.16
-104.57
-77.38
Tax paid
6.46
18.95
-7.79
-8.89
Working capital
-26.01
114.59
-35.72
-5.34
Other operating items
Operating
-153.4
-58.93
-156.27
-50.96
Capital expenditure
219.03
14.58
168.35
359.66
Free cash flow
65.62
-44.35
12.07
308.69
Equity raised
661.34
378.37
311.45
361.35
Investing
17.19
0.1
12.73
0.32
Financing
891.58
796.02
860.52
419.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,635.73
1,130.15
1,196.78
1,089.92
No Record Found
