Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

428.3
(1.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

761.05

453.27

787.05

703.45

yoy growth (%)

67.9

-42.4

11.88

23.16

Raw materials

-279.13

-164.15

-275.29

-236.63

As % of sales

36.67

36.21

34.97

33.63

Employee costs

-164.67

-118.11

-177.86

-145.15

As % of sales

21.63

26.05

22.59

20.63

Other costs

-209.83

-131.11

-177.65

-160.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.57

28.92

22.57

22.81

Operating profit

107.4

39.89

156.24

161.15

OPM

14.11

8.8

19.85

22.9

Depreciation

-105.61

-101.16

-104.57

-77.38

Interest expense

-55.58

-70.59

-63.16

-47.29

Other income

25.55

40.54

3.3

4.17

Profit before tax

-28.24

-91.31

-8.18

40.65

Taxes

6.46

18.95

-7.79

-8.89

Tax rate

-22.89

-20.75

95.17

-21.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.77

-72.36

-15.97

31.76

Exceptional items

0.27

2.06

-76.68

-68.77

Net profit

-21.5

-70.29

-92.66

-37.01

yoy growth (%)

-69.41

-24.14

150.34

-284.11

NPM

-2.82

-15.5

-11.77

-5.26

