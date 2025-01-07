Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
761.05
453.27
787.05
703.45
yoy growth (%)
67.9
-42.4
11.88
23.16
Raw materials
-279.13
-164.15
-275.29
-236.63
As % of sales
36.67
36.21
34.97
33.63
Employee costs
-164.67
-118.11
-177.86
-145.15
As % of sales
21.63
26.05
22.59
20.63
Other costs
-209.83
-131.11
-177.65
-160.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.57
28.92
22.57
22.81
Operating profit
107.4
39.89
156.24
161.15
OPM
14.11
8.8
19.85
22.9
Depreciation
-105.61
-101.16
-104.57
-77.38
Interest expense
-55.58
-70.59
-63.16
-47.29
Other income
25.55
40.54
3.3
4.17
Profit before tax
-28.24
-91.31
-8.18
40.65
Taxes
6.46
18.95
-7.79
-8.89
Tax rate
-22.89
-20.75
95.17
-21.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.77
-72.36
-15.97
31.76
Exceptional items
0.27
2.06
-76.68
-68.77
Net profit
-21.5
-70.29
-92.66
-37.01
yoy growth (%)
-69.41
-24.14
150.34
-284.11
NPM
-2.82
-15.5
-11.77
-5.26
