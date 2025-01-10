Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.54
19.49
19.53
116.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
396.62
409.51
393.96
143.89
Net Worth
416.16
429
413.49
260.29
Minority Interest
Debt
607.54
636.92
555.98
508.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.18
4.77
4.77
0
Total Liabilities
1,031.88
1,070.69
974.24
768.93
Fixed Assets
845.55
902.68
760.73
608.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
86.76
70.84
57.93
40.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
63.43
54.39
57.76
46.49
Networking Capital
21.1
24.76
35
-169.44
Inventories
34.65
39.1
33.04
18.36
Inventory Days
15.84
14.78
Sundry Debtors
5.79
1.13
6.22
4.58
Debtor Days
2.98
3.68
Other Current Assets
134.78
122.31
110.23
80.29
Sundry Creditors
-98.97
-110.04
-81.57
-129.2
Creditor Days
39.12
104.03
Other Current Liabilities
-55.15
-27.74
-32.92
-143.47
Cash
15.04
18.01
62.81
242.45
Total Assets
1,031.88
1,070.68
974.23
768.93
