Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd witnessed a sharp decline of 3.71% in its stock price on August 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM, settling at ₹273.55. This decline is followed by the company reporting a steeper consolidated net loss for the first quarter of FY26.

The company’s net loss widened to ₹16.40 crore for the April – June 2025 quarter. This is significantly higher than the ₹4.86 crore loss it posted in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a decline. Revenue slipped by 2.85% year-on-year to ₹296.98 crore. This is largely attributed to softer consumer demand in its India operations.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25. This number is indicating a deterioration in overall profitability.

Operating performance weakened as EBITDA dropped 9.5% to ₹46 crore. This is down from ₹50.9 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also compressed to 15.5%, from 16.6% in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales growth (SSSG), a key metric for the restaurant industry. This slowed to 3.4%. This dip is compared to 7.4% in the year-ago period.

On the segment front, dine-in revenue fell 2.88% to ₹252.5 crore, down from ₹260 crore in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, delivery revenue dipped 1.12% year-on-year to ₹44.3 crore.

As part of a strategic rebranding, the company’s board has approved a name change from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited to United Foodbrands Limited.

Leadership changes were also announced. Rahul Agrawal was re-appointed as the CEO for another five-year term starting December 31, 2025, and Vipul Goel has been named as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Barbeque-Nation operates one of India’s largest casual dining restaurant chains and continues to explore brand and business transformation efforts to navigate the evolving market environment.

