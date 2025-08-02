iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 11:29 AM

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd witnessed a sharp decline of 3.71% in its stock price on August 1, 2025 at 3:00 PM, settling at ₹273.55. This decline is followed by the company reporting a steeper consolidated net loss for the first quarter of FY26.

The company’s net loss widened to ₹16.40 crore for the April – June 2025 quarter. This is significantly higher than the ₹4.86 crore loss it posted in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw a decline. Revenue slipped by 2.85% year-on-year to ₹296.98 crore. This is largely attributed to softer consumer demand in its India operations.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at ₹16.98 crore. This is compared to a loss of ₹5.49 crore in Q1 FY25. This number is indicating a deterioration in overall profitability.

Operating performance weakened as EBITDA dropped 9.5% to ₹46 crore. This is down from ₹50.9 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin also compressed to 15.5%, from 16.6% in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales growth (SSSG), a key metric for the restaurant industry. This slowed to 3.4%. This dip is compared to 7.4% in the year-ago period.

On the segment front, dine-in revenue fell 2.88% to ₹252.5 crore, down from ₹260 crore in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, delivery revenue dipped 1.12% year-on-year to ₹44.3 crore.

As part of a strategic rebranding, the company’s board has approved a name change from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited to United Foodbrands Limited.

Leadership changes were also announced. Rahul Agrawal was re-appointed as the CEO for another five-year term starting December 31, 2025, and Vipul Goel has been named as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Barbeque-Nation operates one of India’s largest casual dining restaurant chains and continues to explore brand and business transformation efforts to navigate the evolving market environment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited
  • Barbeque-Nation Hospitality news
  • Barbeque-Nation Hospitality share price
  • Business news
  • Indian market today
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

One MobiKwik Q1 Loss Widens to ₹41.9 Crore as Revenue Drops 21%

One MobiKwik Q1 Loss Widens to ₹41.9 Crore as Revenue Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:49 AM
India Overtakes Japan to Become World’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer: IRENA

India Overtakes Japan to Become World’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer: IRENA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:32 AM
Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:29 AM
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Contract to Upgrade Vedanta’s Rajasthan Smelter

Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Contract to Upgrade Vedanta’s Rajasthan Smelter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:25 AM
Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:24 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.