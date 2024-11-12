iifl-logo-icon 1
Barbeque-Nation CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 and the financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Schedule of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Schedule of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Ajay Nanavati Vipin as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e., Monday, February 5, 2024, has considered and approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Mr. Vijayakrishna KT as the Secretarial Auditor of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

