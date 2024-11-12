Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 and the financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Schedule of Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Schedule of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Ajay Nanavati Vipin as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024