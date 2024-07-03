Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Summary

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited was originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Limited on October 13, 2006 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Private Limited on February 18, 2008. Thereafter, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited on March 4, 2008.Barbeque Nation is Indias leading casual dining restaurant chain with 217 restaurants as on March 31, 2024. The Company operates 186 restaurants in India, 8 restaurants in four overseas countries viz., United Arab Emirates, Oman, Malaysia and Bahrain under the brand name Barbeque Nation. It also operates 16 restaurants under the brand name Toscano, which is a casual dining Italian cuisine restaurant and 7 restaurants under the brand name Salt, which serves pan-Indian a-la-carte cuisine. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India. The Company own and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, one of Indias leading casual dining restaurant chainsThe first Barbeque Nation Restaurant was launched in 2005 by Sayaji Hotels, one of the Promoters. Five Barbeque Nation Restaurants owned by Sayaji Hotels were transferred to the Company in 2012. The Company has steadily grown its owned and operated Barbeque Nation Restaurant network from a single restaurant in Fiscal 2007 to 81 Barbeque Nation Restaurants in 42 cities in India and one restaurant in Dubai as of June 30, 2017. In addition, as of June 30, 2017, the company had granted the franchise rights of one Barbeque Nation Restaurant.Through the Barbeque Nation Restaurants, the company pioneered over the table barbeque concept in Indian restaurants according to the Technopak Report. Live grills embedded in dining tables allow its guests to grill their own barbecues. The Company believes its Barbeque Nation Restaurants, compared to other fixed price dining options, offer competitive attractions such as a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetisers and main courses, a popular dessert menu, a pleasant and casual dining environment and prompt service. The Company also periodically run popular food festivals at its Barbeque Nation Restaurants offering its guests a range of Indian, international and fusion cuisines. The Company is one of the few Indian companies in the organised Casual Dining Restaurant (CDR) segment to have the own in-house chef training school for development of new products.The Company has recently diversified into a second brand, becoming the India franchisee of the American hamburger chain, Johnny Rockets. As of June 30, 2017, the company had five Johnny Rockets Restaurants in operation and an additional one Johnny Rockets Restaurant was under construction. In November 2018, Barbeque Nation launched UBQ by Barbeque Nation restaurant to provide a-la-carte Indian cuisine in the value segment. It expanded the international footprint by opening a BBQN restaurant in Malaysia. In 2021, the Company started with a store network of 164 outlets, which included 147 Barbeque Nation restaurants in India, 6 Barbeque Nation restaurants outside India and 11 restaurants which are operated by the subsidiary Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited.During the year 2023, Company opened 39 new restaurants, which included 36 Barbeque Nation India and 3 Toscano restaurants. It revamped two outlets located in strategic high-footfall localities in Kolkata and Lucknow. In addition, Company undertook facelift of around 14 restaurants. The facelift activity included adding live counters, delivery set-up, and addition of visual merchandise elements to enhance the overall look and feel of the restaurants. In the dine-in business, it focused on promotional activities through food festivals, beverage offers and social media engagement to drive footfalls across our outlets. In addition, during the year, it focused on further strengthening the delivery portfolio, which included product enhancement, new combo meals, etc. Another significant initiative was the successful launch of the biryani brand Dum Safar, which is gaining good traction from guests.The Company has acquired additional equity shares of Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited, representing 4.21% stake on a fully diluted basis in 2024 and has further acquired equity shares of Blue Planet Foods Private Limited, representing 11.77% stake on a fully diluted basis.