SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹86.4
Prev. Close₹86.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.98
Day's High₹86.4
Day's Low₹83.1
52 Week's High₹133.7
52 Week's Low₹57.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.26
2
0.01
-0.03
Net Worth
4.1
2.01
0.02
-0.02
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shah Jay Pareshbhai
Whole-time Director
Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai
Whole-time Director
Varasada Vimal Dayabhai
Non Executive Director
Aarti Jaybhai Shah
Independent Director
Darshan Bhaveshbhai Vora
Independent Director
Sandeep Patidar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gandecha Khyati Hareshbhai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Grill Splendour Services Limited was incorporated as Grill Splendour Services Private Limited on November 29, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name changed to Grill Splendour Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued on September 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Grill Splendour Services are a chain of gourmet Bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai through 18 retail stores, a centralized production facility and multiple corporate clients. The Company is engaged in the sale of broad categories of products comprising of Cakes & Pastries, Food Sale, Beverages and Desert Sales.The Company got incorporated in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business along with brand Birdys Bakery and Patisserie from WAH Restaurants Private Limited. The acquisition was done via a BTA effective December 27, 2019 (Acquisition Agreement). After that the Company proceeded to invest in the business and grow the brand and spread presence.The brand Birdys was originally set up as Birdys by Taj. It opened first store operations in Wadala in year, 2020, further, it started new Birdys outlets at Ghatkopar and moved to a new store room for Birdys management at Wadala in 2020. In 2022, the Company opened a new Birdys outlet at Prabhadevi, Ghatkopar, Mahim and IC Colony, Borivali. Thereafter, it started supply of foods to B2B customers, W
Read More
The Grill Splendour Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is ₹43.28 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grill Splendour Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is ₹57.25 and ₹133.7 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Grill Splendour Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.75%, 6 Month at 7.23%, 3 Month at -13.03% and 1 Month at -1.66%.
