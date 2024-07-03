iifl-logo-icon 1
Grill Splendour Services Ltd Share Price

83.1
(-4.32%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open86.4
  • Day's High86.4
  • 52 Wk High133.7
  • Prev. Close86.85
  • Day's Low83.1
  • 52 Wk Low 57.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Grill Splendour Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

86.4

Prev. Close

86.85

Turnover(Lac.)

4.98

Day's High

86.4

Day's Low

83.1

52 Week's High

133.7

52 Week's Low

57.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grill Splendour Services Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Grill Splendour Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Grill Splendour Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.63%

Non-Promoter- 63.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grill Splendour Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.26

2

0.01

-0.03

Net Worth

4.1

2.01

0.02

-0.02

Minority Interest

Grill Splendour Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grill Splendour Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shah Jay Pareshbhai

Whole-time Director

Kavathiya Vivek Dharmendrabhai

Whole-time Director

Varasada Vimal Dayabhai

Non Executive Director

Aarti Jaybhai Shah

Independent Director

Darshan Bhaveshbhai Vora

Independent Director

Sandeep Patidar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gandecha Khyati Hareshbhai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grill Splendour Services Ltd

Summary

Grill Splendour Services Limited was incorporated as Grill Splendour Services Private Limited on November 29, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name changed to Grill Splendour Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued on September 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Grill Splendour Services are a chain of gourmet Bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai through 18 retail stores, a centralized production facility and multiple corporate clients. The Company is engaged in the sale of broad categories of products comprising of Cakes & Pastries, Food Sale, Beverages and Desert Sales.The Company got incorporated in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business along with brand Birdys Bakery and Patisserie from WAH Restaurants Private Limited. The acquisition was done via a BTA effective December 27, 2019 (Acquisition Agreement). After that the Company proceeded to invest in the business and grow the brand and spread presence.The brand Birdys was originally set up as Birdys by Taj. It opened first store operations in Wadala in year, 2020, further, it started new Birdys outlets at Ghatkopar and moved to a new store room for Birdys management at Wadala in 2020. In 2022, the Company opened a new Birdys outlet at Prabhadevi, Ghatkopar, Mahim and IC Colony, Borivali. Thereafter, it started supply of foods to B2B customers, W
Company FAQs

What is the Grill Splendour Services Ltd share price today?

The Grill Splendour Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grill Splendour Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is ₹43.28 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grill Splendour Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grill Splendour Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grill Splendour Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is ₹57.25 and ₹133.7 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Grill Splendour Services Ltd?

Grill Splendour Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.75%, 6 Month at 7.23%, 3 Month at -13.03% and 1 Month at -1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grill Splendour Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grill Splendour Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.36 %

