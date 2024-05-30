To the Members,

GRILL SPLENDOUR SERVICES LIMITED

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GRILL SPLENDOUR SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") comprising of the Yearend Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information forming an integral part thereof.

I. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

III. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

IV. Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the yearend Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

V. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

VI. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure-1, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable to the Company during the year under review.

2. Further to our comments in the above referred Annexure, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the respective directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act; (f) The requirements of reporting on the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company are not applicable to the company during the year under review vide MCA Notification No G.S.R. 583(E) dated 13th June 2017 read together with Notification No. G.S.R 464 (E) dated 5th June 2015.

(g) In our opinion, the Company has paid/provided the managerial remuneration to its directors for the year ended 31st March 2024 in the limit of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend declared or paid by the company during the year and therefore the provision of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the company.

For Sen and Ray

Chartered Accountants

FR No.0303047E

Rakesh Kumar Kogta (Partner) Membership No.122300 Place: Mumbai Date: 30/05/2024

UDIN: 24122300BKAOVP6208

Annexure-1

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of GRILL SPLENDOUR SERVICES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph (VII).1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the records verified by us during the course of our audit and on the information and explanations given to us, we further

report as follows:

(i) Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant, and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management, in accordance with a regular programmer of verification which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable property (disclosed under Non-current Investment in the financial statements) are held in the name of the Company during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has property, plant and equipment and Intangible Assets and therefore there is no revaluation of its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventory

a) The Company hold inventory during the year and also physical verification of the same has been conducted at reasonable intervals and no dispensary were noticed and the same has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. The company have inventories and hence the reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investment in any company during the year. The Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans /guarantees to or made any investments or provided any security within the purview of the Sections 185 and 186 of the Act during the year.

(v) Acceptance of Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) Maintenance of Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) Undisputed & Disputed Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues involving Income Tax and Goods and Service Tax with the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears under the above heads which were due for more than six months from the date they become payable as at the close of the year. Keeping in view the present operations of the Company, statutes relating to provident Fund, employees State Insurance, Sales-tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess are not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, no disputed statutory

dues have been lying pending with the Company as at the close of the year under review.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not

Surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments

under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year

(ix) Loans and Borrowings

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term

loans, Overdrafts and Vehicle Loan. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is applicable. -No Default in repayment.

Loan used for business purpose.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) Initial/further public offer and Preferential/Private placement of Shares or Debentures

a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) Frauds on or by the Company

a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) Based on the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company

during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) Nidhi Companies

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)

of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Related Party Transactions

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the relevant details of the same have been appropriately disclosed as per the requirements of the Accounting Standard.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the criteria for appointment of internal auditor under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not relevant for the company during the year and hence the clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company during the year under review.

(xv) Non-cash Transactions with Directors, etc.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) Provisions of 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on the overall operations of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year, there is no

cash loss.

(xviii)There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. M/s RKAM & Co. is resigned due to term was over and then M/s Sanjay Kabra & Co. was appointed for subsequent audit but mentioned firm was not eligible for peer reviewed firm. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the condition for applicability regarding Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not fulfilled and therefore the clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company during the year under review.

For Sen and Ray

Chartered Accountants

FR No.0303047E

Rakesh Kumar Kogta (Partner) Membership No.122300 Place: Mumbai Date: 30/05/2024