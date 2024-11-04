iifl-logo-icon 1
Grill Splendour Services Ltd Board Meeting

84
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Grill Splendour CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 202428 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024) Revised notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 09.00 a.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at J1, Shram Siddhi Vinayak Premises Co-Op Soc Ltd C-105, 1st Floor, Plot - 8, Wadala Truck Terminal Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai - 400 037. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Grill Splendour Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 24, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Annual Financial results for the period half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024.the outcome of Board Meeting held today May 30, 2024 along with Audited Financial Results for half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with other applicable disclosures. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Grill Splendour: Related News

No Record Found

