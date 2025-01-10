iifl-logo-icon 1
Grill Splendour Services Ltd Balance Sheet

85
(1.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.84

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.26

2

0.01

-0.03

Net Worth

4.1

2.01

0.02

-0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

15.49

3

1.34

0.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.59

5.01

1.36

0.95

Fixed Assets

1.77

1.4

1.15

0.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

16.98

2.54

0.13

-0.08

Inventories

0.19

0.2

0.24

0.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.83

0.66

0.12

0.11

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.57

4.31

1.32

1.24

Sundry Creditors

-1.86

-1.3

-0.85

-0.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-1.33

-0.7

-0.78

Cash

0.74

0.99

0.08

0.07

Total Assets

19.57

5.01

1.36

0.94

