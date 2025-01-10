Grill Splendour Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.84
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.26
2
0.01
-0.03
Net Worth
4.1
2.01
0.02
-0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
15.49
3
1.34
0.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.59
5.01
1.36
0.95
Fixed Assets
1.77
1.4
1.15
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
16.98
2.54
0.13
-0.08
Inventories
0.19
0.2
0.24
0.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.83
0.66
0.12
0.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.57
4.31
1.32
1.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.86
-1.3
-0.85
-0.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-1.33
-0.7
-0.78
Cash
0.74
0.99
0.08
0.07
Total Assets
19.57
5.01
1.36
0.94
