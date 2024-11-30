Approved issuance of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 09.00 a.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at J1, Shram Siddhi Vinayak Premises Co-Op Soc Ltd C-105, 1st Floor, Plot - 8, Wadala Truck Terminal Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai - 400 037, to seek Members approval for the matters as described in Para Nos. 1, 2 & 3 above. Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on December 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/11/2024) Grill Splendour Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/12/2024) Grill Splendour Services Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 04, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/12/2024)