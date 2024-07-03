Grill Splendour Services Ltd Summary

Grill Splendour Services Limited was incorporated as Grill Splendour Services Private Limited on November 29, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name changed to Grill Splendour Services Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued on September 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Grill Splendour Services are a chain of gourmet Bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai through 18 retail stores, a centralized production facility and multiple corporate clients. The Company is engaged in the sale of broad categories of products comprising of Cakes & Pastries, Food Sale, Beverages and Desert Sales.The Company got incorporated in November 2019 as a hospitality company to acquire the bakery and confectionery business along with brand Birdys Bakery and Patisserie from WAH Restaurants Private Limited. The acquisition was done via a BTA effective December 27, 2019 (Acquisition Agreement). After that the Company proceeded to invest in the business and grow the brand and spread presence.The brand Birdys was originally set up as Birdys by Taj. It opened first store operations in Wadala in year, 2020, further, it started new Birdys outlets at Ghatkopar and moved to a new store room for Birdys management at Wadala in 2020. In 2022, the Company opened a new Birdys outlet at Prabhadevi, Ghatkopar, Mahim and IC Colony, Borivali. Thereafter, it started supply of foods to B2B customers, Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge as well as MARS Restaurants. And then, started catering services as well as a Birdys outlet at Tata Trent Headquarter at BKC, Mumbai. It started supply of foods to B2B customers of Coffee Day, Barista and IBIS hotels.In 2023, the Company opened New Birdys outlet at Kemps Corner; started supply to B2B customer Compass Group and expanded the Central Confectionary Kitchen at Wadala.The Company propose IPO by raising funds aggregating Rs 16.48 Cr. and 13,72,800 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.