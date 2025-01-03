Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
IFB Agro Industries Ltd
579.05
|-5.85
|-1.00
|542.57
|116.87
India Glycols Ltd
1316
|16.55
|1.27
|4074.53
|24.83
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2590.55
|3.55
|0.14
|34658.38
|119.56
G M Breweries Ltd
846.75
|13.80
|1.66
|1934.56
|12.2
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
453.95
|11.10
|2.51
|8759.25
|45.56
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
116.98
|0.66
|0.57
|2284.52
|42.29
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
1116.05
|8.40
|0.76
|2140.49
|36.65
United Spirits Ltd
1682.45
|-6.10
|-0.36
|122373.14
|88.34
Empee Distilleries Ltd
4.6
|-0.20
|-4.17
|9.28
|0.41
United Breweries Ltd
2128.1
|-8.55
|-0.40
|56268.06
|119.46
Globus Spirits Ltd
888.9
|-4.75
|-0.53
|2567.76
|41.08
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd
27.76
|-0.16
|-0.57
|66.62
|349.38
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
437.45
|0.35
|0.08
|12235.92
|198.3
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd
218.05
|-9.45
|-4.15
|223.50
|11.15
Sula Vineyards Ltd
425.7
|4.70
|1.12
|3592.75
|46.34
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
