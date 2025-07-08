Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹183.8
Prev. Close₹179.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.7
Day's High₹183.8
Day's Low₹178.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-261.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)241.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
13.42
13.42
13.42
13.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-363.17
-291.27
-203.9
-55.05
Net Worth
-349.75
-277.85
-190.48
-41.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.4
171.54
134.88
96.45
yoy growth (%)
-2.41
27.17
39.84
-49.18
Raw materials
-133.09
-136.99
-102.62
-73.84
As % of sales
79.5
79.85
76.08
76.55
Employee costs
-12.84
-11.07
-10.53
-7.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-86.57
-89.12
101.81
-43.47
Depreciation
-33.14
-46.9
-36.61
-27.32
Tax paid
0
-60.07
-31.8
13.38
Working capital
-19.93
-26.15
152.38
-53.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.41
27.17
39.84
-49.18
Op profit growth
107.24
34.9
-35.18
-116.5
EBIT growth
-1.96
-144.65
-614.81
-143.32
Net profit growth
-41.97
-313.08
-332.72
-237.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,364.7
|61.73
|99,228.84
|451
|0.88
|2,946
|108.33
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,980.3
|113.98
|52,346.93
|97.38
|0.51
|2,321.36
|164.86
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,637.4
|102.15
|35,253.84
|90.71
|0.15
|1,304.08
|201.08
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
442.7
|61.89
|12,377.17
|81.13
|0.81
|920.65
|56.27
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
349.15
|29.48
|6,765.07
|87
|0.29
|405.81
|46.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mamta Sundara
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Krishnamurthy
Director
Sanjeev Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Srivathsala K N
Managing Director
Alokesh Biswas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J Swaminathan
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Nimish Shah
UB Tower Level 10 #24,
Vittal Mallya Road,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.pioneerdistilleries.com
Email: pdlinvestor.india@diageo.com; info@pioneerdistille
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Pioneer Distilleries Limited is an India-based alcohol company. It operates in a single segment, which includes Alcohol and Alcohol related products. The Company is primarily engaged in the business o...
Read More
Reports by Pioneer Distilleries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.