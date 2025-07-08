iifl-logo
Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Share Price Live

180.5
(0.47%)
Jan 5, 2023|03:30:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open183.8
  • Day's High183.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close179.65
  • Day's Low178.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-261.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)241.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Pioneer Distilleries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

183.8

Prev. Close

179.65

Turnover(Lac.)

10.7

Day's High

183.8

Day's Low

178.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-261.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

241.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Corporate Action

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

13.42

13.42

13.42

13.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-363.17

-291.27

-203.9

-55.05

Net Worth

-349.75

-277.85

-190.48

-41.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.4

171.54

134.88

96.45

yoy growth (%)

-2.41

27.17

39.84

-49.18

Raw materials

-133.09

-136.99

-102.62

-73.84

As % of sales

79.5

79.85

76.08

76.55

Employee costs

-12.84

-11.07

-10.53

-7.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-86.57

-89.12

101.81

-43.47

Depreciation

-33.14

-46.9

-36.61

-27.32

Tax paid

0

-60.07

-31.8

13.38

Working capital

-19.93

-26.15

152.38

-53.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.41

27.17

39.84

-49.18

Op profit growth

107.24

34.9

-35.18

-116.5

EBIT growth

-1.96

-144.65

-614.81

-143.32

Net profit growth

-41.97

-313.08

-332.72

-237.25

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,364.7

61.7399,228.844510.882,946108.33

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

1,980.3

113.9852,346.9397.380.512,321.36164.86

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,637.4

102.1535,253.8490.710.151,304.08201.08

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

442.7

61.8912,377.1781.130.81920.6556.27

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

349.15

29.486,765.07870.29405.8146.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pioneer Distilleries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mamta Sundara

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Krishnamurthy

Director

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Srivathsala K N

Managing Director

Alokesh Biswas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J Swaminathan

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Nimish Shah

Registered Office

UB Tower Level 10 #24,

Vittal Mallya Road,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.pioneerdistilleries.com

Email: pdlinvestor.india@diageo.com; info@pioneerdistille

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Pioneer Distilleries Limited is an India-based alcohol company. It operates in a single segment, which includes Alcohol and Alcohol related products. The Company is primarily engaged in the business o...
Reports by Pioneer Distilleries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pioneer Distilleries Ltd share price today?

The Pioneer Distilleries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd is ₹241.69 Cr. as of 05 Jan ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd is 0 and -0.62 as of 05 Jan ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pioneer Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Jan ‘23

What is the CAGR of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd?

Pioneer Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.77%, 3 Years at 15.15%, 1 Year at 0.50%, 6 Month at 12.98%, 3 Month at 4.94% and 1 Month at -8.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pioneer Distilleries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

