Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Summary

Pioneer Distilleries Limited is an India-based alcohol company. It operates in a single segment, which includes Alcohol and Alcohol related products. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Rectified Spirit (RS), Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and allied products. The Companys products include absolute alcohol (ethanol) and RS/special denatured spirit (DS). The Company also produces carbon-di-oxide from the gas released out of the fermentation process. Pioneer Distilleries has its registered office at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Company is listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and the Pune Stock Exchange Limited, Pune.Pioneer Distilleries Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. On its growth side, the Company installed a new 30KLPD Ethanol Plant in the year 2004-05. Further, the Company has expanded its Alcohol Plant capacity from 50KLPD to 100KLPD in the year 2006-07. In the year 2010-11 the Company has set up a 60KLPD Grain Based Alcohol Facility and commissioned 4.725 MW Biogas based power plant. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 12.664 million liters of alcohol. During fiscal 2010, it had an installed capacity to produce 36.5 million liters of alcohol. As of March 31, 2010, it had a 100 klpd extra neutral alcohol (ENA) manufacturing facility at Dharmabad Taluk, Nanded District, Maharashtra. By October 2010, the Company is planning to implement its 60 klpd Grain Based Alcohol Facility for the production of Alcohol from grains, such as maize, jowar and broken rice. The company has Plans to install a fresh production facility for Malt Spirit shortly. The Company also proposes to set up an IMFL Bottling Plant.