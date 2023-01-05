Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,364.7
|61.73
|99,228.84
|451
|0.88
|2,946
|108.33
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,980.3
|113.98
|52,346.93
|97.38
|0.51
|2,321.36
|164.86
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,637.4
|102.15
|35,253.84
|90.71
|0.15
|1,304.08
|201.08
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
442.7
|61.89
|12,377.17
|81.13
|0.81
|920.65
|56.27
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
349.15
|29.48
|6,765.07
|87
|0.29
|405.81
|46.58
