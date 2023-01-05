Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
13.42
13.42
13.42
13.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-363.17
-291.27
-203.9
-55.05
Net Worth
-349.75
-277.85
-190.48
-41.63
Minority Interest
Debt
477.02
458.85
425.47
426.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
23.15
Total Liabilities
127.27
181
234.99
407.88
Fixed Assets
181.45
201.37
196.74
241.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
83.37
Networking Capital
-54.19
-20.38
37.51
83.14
Inventories
79.53
70.84
91.42
57.54
Inventory Days
154.45
194.52
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0.11
Debtor Days
0
0.02
Other Current Assets
113.71
128.37
153.88
217.26
Sundry Creditors
-30.01
-19.73
-21.13
-25.06
Creditor Days
43.01
44.96
Other Current Liabilities
-217.42
-199.86
-186.67
-166.71
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.74
0.27
Total Assets
127.27
181
234.99
407.88
