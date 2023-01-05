iifl-logo
Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

180.5
(0.47%)
Jan 5, 2023|03:30:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pioneer Distilleries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

13.42

13.42

13.42

13.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-363.17

-291.27

-203.9

-55.05

Net Worth

-349.75

-277.85

-190.48

-41.63

Minority Interest

Debt

477.02

458.85

425.47

426.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

23.15

Total Liabilities

127.27

181

234.99

407.88

Fixed Assets

181.45

201.37

196.74

241.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

83.37

Networking Capital

-54.19

-20.38

37.51

83.14

Inventories

79.53

70.84

91.42

57.54

Inventory Days

154.45

194.52

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0.11

Debtor Days

0

0.02

Other Current Assets

113.71

128.37

153.88

217.26

Sundry Creditors

-30.01

-19.73

-21.13

-25.06

Creditor Days

43.01

44.96

Other Current Liabilities

-217.42

-199.86

-186.67

-166.71

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.74

0.27

Total Assets

127.27

181

234.99

407.88

