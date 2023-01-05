iifl-logo
Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

180.5
(0.47%)
Jan 5, 2023|03:30:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

167.4

171.54

134.88

96.45

yoy growth (%)

-2.41

27.17

39.84

-49.18

Raw materials

-133.09

-136.99

-102.62

-73.84

As % of sales

79.5

79.85

76.08

76.55

Employee costs

-12.84

-11.07

-10.53

-7.66

As % of sales

7.67

6.45

7.8

7.94

Other costs

-45.78

-35.21

-30.41

-28.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.34

20.52

22.54

29.4

Operating profit

-24.31

-11.73

-8.69

-13.41

OPM

-14.52

-6.83

-6.44

-13.9

Depreciation

-33.14

-46.9

-36.61

-27.32

Interest expense

-32.13

-33.59

-22.54

-19.31

Other income

3.01

3.1

169.66

16.58

Profit before tax

-86.57

-89.12

101.81

-43.47

Taxes

0

-60.07

-31.8

13.38

Tax rate

0

67.4

-31.23

-30.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-86.57

-149.19

70.01

-30.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-86.57

-149.19

70.01

-30.08

yoy growth (%)

-41.97

-313.08

-332.72

-237.25

NPM

-51.71

-86.97

51.9

-31.19

