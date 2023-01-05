Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
167.4
171.54
134.88
96.45
yoy growth (%)
-2.41
27.17
39.84
-49.18
Raw materials
-133.09
-136.99
-102.62
-73.84
As % of sales
79.5
79.85
76.08
76.55
Employee costs
-12.84
-11.07
-10.53
-7.66
As % of sales
7.67
6.45
7.8
7.94
Other costs
-45.78
-35.21
-30.41
-28.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.34
20.52
22.54
29.4
Operating profit
-24.31
-11.73
-8.69
-13.41
OPM
-14.52
-6.83
-6.44
-13.9
Depreciation
-33.14
-46.9
-36.61
-27.32
Interest expense
-32.13
-33.59
-22.54
-19.31
Other income
3.01
3.1
169.66
16.58
Profit before tax
-86.57
-89.12
101.81
-43.47
Taxes
0
-60.07
-31.8
13.38
Tax rate
0
67.4
-31.23
-30.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-86.57
-149.19
70.01
-30.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-86.57
-149.19
70.01
-30.08
yoy growth (%)
-41.97
-313.08
-332.72
-237.25
NPM
-51.71
-86.97
51.9
-31.19
