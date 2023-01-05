Pioneer Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-86.57
-89.12
101.81
-43.47
Depreciation
-33.14
-46.9
-36.61
-27.32
Tax paid
0
-60.07
-31.8
13.38
Working capital
-19.93
-26.15
152.38
-53.76
Other operating items
Operating
-139.64
-222.24
185.78
-111.17
Capital expenditure
22.67
4.39
147.91
29.87
Free cash flow
-116.97
-217.84
333.69
-81.3
Equity raised
-408.6
-42.55
-116.12
-56.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
884.32
731.57
535.77
212.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
358.75
471.18
753.33
75.06
No Record Found
