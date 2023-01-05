To the Members of Pioneer Distilleries Limited Report on Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pioneer Distilleries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and the total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Assessment of Going Concern as a basis of accounting: Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Note 39 to the financial statements) The Company has incurred a loss of Rs.7,190 lacs for the year and its accumulated losses as at the year-end exceeds the share capital. Apart from the erosion of net worth, the Companys current liabilities as at the year- end exceeds the value of current assets. ? Understood and evaluated the Companys processes and controls in relation to identifying the risk of going concern and the actions taken by Management to address the risk including the design and operating effectiveness of controls in relation to going concern. These indicators cast doubt on the ability of the Company to generate adequate cash from operations to meet its financial obligations over the next twelve months. However, the Company has received a letter of financial support from United Spirits Limited, the holding company, to support the operations of the Company in the foreseeable future. ? Verified the letter of financial support received by the Company from the holding company. ? Assessed the financial condition of the holding company to examine whether it would be able to enable the Company to meet its obligations as they fall due for a period of at least one year from the date of the balance sheet. Management and the Board of Directors have reviewed and approved the cash flow forecast for the next twelve months. Considering the cash flow forecast and the letter of financial support received from the holding company, Management and the Board of Directors have concluded that there is no material uncertainty, which impacts the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluated the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecast prepared by Management by evaluating the assumptions and comparing them to external data as well as estimates used in the preparation of financial statements. ? Verified that the cash flow forecast has been prepared considering the attributes of the prior year approved budget and the current year actual performance and that the assumptions considered in the cash flow forecast are consistent and comparable with those in the prior year approved budget; and that the estimates and assumptions have been updated where applicable. The availability of sufficient funding and testing whether the Company will be able to continue meeting its obligations are important for the going concern assumption and, as such, are significant aspects of our audit. The cash flow forecast contains assumptions like revenue growth and improvement in plant operations (increase in capacity utilization) where Management has applied judgements that, in the current external environment, are significant. Hence, this area has been considered as a key audit matter. Based on the above work performed, Managements assessment of the going concern assumption in the preparation of financial statements appears reasonable. Assessment of contingent liabilities and provisions for significant litigations: Our audit procedures included the following: (Refer Notes 14 and 26 to the financial statements) The Company has litigations related to legal and regulatory matters, of which the most significant ones are related to water charges levied on purchase of water for the Companys processing plant. ? Understood and evaluated the Companys processes and controls in relation to identifying the risk of not identifying or not disclosing significant litigations and the actions taken by Management to address the risk including the design and operating effectiveness of controls in relation to litigations. The amount involved in litigations are significant and Management applies judgment in estimating the likelihood of the outcome and the amount of liability, if any. ? Inquired with the Companys internal legal counsel on the status of litigations and examined underlying notices from Government authorities. We have considered this as a key audit matter as the amounts are significant to the financial statements and the eventual outcome of these matters is uncertain and the position taken by Management is based on the exercise of significant judgement, supported by external legal advice, where applicable. ? Verified the underlying calculations supporting the appropriateness of related provision recognised and contingent liability disclosed. ? Sought and obtained direct confirmation from external lawyers assisting the Company in dealing with the litigations. Based on the above work performed, Managements assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities, where applicable, appears reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of the Directors but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10.We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11.We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12.From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13.As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14.As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Notes 14 and 26 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has long term contracts as at March 31, 2022 for which there were no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2022.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [refer Note 43(a)(vii) to the financial statements];

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries [refer Note 43(a)(vii) to the financial statements]; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

15.The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 Shivakumar Hegde Partner Bengaluru Membership Number: 204627 May 19, 2022 UDIN: 22204627AJGSOY4441

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Pioneer Distilleries Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2022

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Pioneer Distilleries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 Shivakumar Hegde Partner Bengaluru Membership Number: 204627 May 19, 2022 UDIN: 22204627AJGSOY4441

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Pioneer Distilleries Limited

on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2022

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company does not have any Intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(C) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(b) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 2 to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(c) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) [formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)] and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory, excluding stocks with third parties, has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, those have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise.

iii. (a) The Company has not made any investments, granted secured/ unsecured loans/ advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clauses 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of excise, value added tax, profession tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer Note 40 to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of goods and services tax, service tax and duty of excise which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues as at March 31, 2022, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1958 and The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales tax/ Value added tax 84,062,547 (*1) 2012-13 The Joint Commissioner Appeals, Amravati, Maharashtra 1,432,398 (*2) 2014-15 235,833,423 (*3) 2015-16 122,119,107 2016-17 The Commissioner of Commercial Sales Tax, Nanded, Maharashtra 1042,914,840 2017-18 The Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Nanded, Maharashtra Central Sales Tax 254,210,481 2017-18 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 15,186,680 (*4) 2009-10 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Bengaluru

(*1) Rs.14,887,357 has been paid "under protest" by the Company. (*2) Rs.1,432,398 has been paid "under protest" by the Company. (*3) Rs.12,032,318 has been paid "under protest" by the Company. (*4) Rs.15,186,680 has been paid "under protest" by the Company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that have not been recorded in the books of account. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Also, refer Note 43(a)(iii) to the financial statements.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis aggregating INR 1933 lakhs for long-term purposes

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) The internal audit of the Company is covered under the group internal audit pursuant to which an internal audit is carried out every calendar year. In our opinion, the Companys internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xiv. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

( c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (United Spirits Limited, the holding company, together with its subsidiaries and its controlled trust) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of INR 4060 lakhs in the financial year and of INR 5378 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios [also refer Note 43(b) to the financial statements], ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and letter of financial support from United Spirits Limited, the holding company, to enable the Company to meet its financial obligations as they fall due for the foreseeable future, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, refer Note 38 to the financial statements. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.