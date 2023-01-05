Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29 Annual Report (Report) of your Company and the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

The Summary of Financial Performance of the Company for the year 2021-22 is as under:

(INR in Lakhs)

Particulars 2021-22 2020-21 Gross sales 19,164 15,794 Add: Other operating revenue 2,006 946 Add: Other income 301 301 Total Income 21,471 17,041 Less: Cost of goods sold 16,028 13,309 Less: Other costs 5,816 5,598 Earnings before government grant, depreciation, interest and taxes (373) (1,866) Add: Government grant - (266) Earnings before depreciation, interest and taxes (373) (2,131) Less: Interest costs 3,386 3,212 Less: Depreciation 3,437 3,314 Earnings before taxes (7,196) (8,657) Income tax expenses - - Other comprehensive income (Net of tax) 6 (80) Profit / (loss) available for appropriation (7,190) (8,737)

Performance of the Company

The Company has achieved a gross sales of Rs. 19,164 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 against the gross sales of Rs. 15,794 Lakhs for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The Company has reported a loss of Rs. 7,196 Lakhs before tax due to intermittent breakdowns in plant machineries, external challenges leading to frequent shutdowns and delay in stabilization of operations

Boards responses to observations, qualifications and adverse remarks in auditors report

The statutory and secretarial auditors have given unqualified opinion on the financial statements and in the secretarial audit report for the year ended March 31, 2022 respectively and hence this is not applicable.

Board Meetings

During the year under review, four Board Meetings were held. The details of the same are covered in the Corporate Governance Report.

State of Companys Affairs

Except to the extent as stated under material changes and commitments, there have been no significant or material orders passed during the year by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in future.

The net worth of the Company has eroded and the current liabilities exceed the current assets as at the year-end. However, the Management and the Board of Directors have reviewed the cash flow forecast for the next twelve months and based on the letter of financial support obtained from United Spirits Limited, the holding company, have concluded that there is no material uncertainty on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern.

Material changes and commitments

As per directions issued by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on November 26, 2019, the Company had submitted High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pond completion report on May 17, 2021 and the Company received the consent to operate for a period of 5 years with effect from September 01, 2019 to August 31, 2024.

A suo-moto case was initiated before the Office Of The Chairman Cum VII Additional District And Sessions Judge, Mandal Legal Services Committee, Nirmal against the Company based on the article published in the local newspaper. In response, the Company had also filed its affidavit. As per the last date of hearing viz., November 28, 2019 and the reply and oral submissions filed by the Company, the Court has adjourned the case without fixing a date.

The water board has substantially increased the tariff on water and changed the jurisdiction from Revenue department to Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA) thereby giving the control of supply and collection of charges towards consumption to Water Resources Department (WRD). As the hike in water charges was having a substantial impact, the Company had approached High Court of Bombay at Aurangabad Bench to avoid any hostile actions. The Company had also obtained a stay order in its favour from the Honble High Court but subsequently withdrew the High Court petition and approached the Primary Dispute Regulation Officer (PDRO).

The Company questioned the increase in levy of water tariff and submitted that the existing water source is a partly assured water supply and water is consumed in the distillery as a process water. On April 27, 2021, PDRO upheld the tariff levied by WRD against which the Company filed an appeal before MWRRA under the provisions of Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority Act, 2005 on June 7, 2021. The matter is pending before MWRRA for disposal.

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report read with the report on Risk Management contains impact on the business due to regulatory changes.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

The trading in the equity shares of your Company is under compulsory dematerialization mode. As on March 31,

2022, equity shares representing 98.29% of the equity share capital are in dematerialization form. As the depository system offers numerous advantages, members are requested to take advantage of the same and avail of the facility of dematerialization of the Companys shares.

Members may please note that effective from 1 April 2019, shares of the listed entity can be traded only in dematerialized mode pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) notification SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/24 published on 08 June 2018.

Change in nature of business, if any

The details of change in nature of business, if any, are provided under Management Discussion and Analysis Report and the Report on Risk Management forming part of this Report.

Dividend

In view of the accumulated losses of the preceding years, your directors could not recommend any dividend on equity shares of the Company.

Transfer to reserve

During the year under review, there was no amount transferred to reserves of the Company.

Capital

The authorized share capital of your Company remains unchanged at 2,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company is 1,33,88,200 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggerating Rs.13,38,82,000. There was no change in the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company during the year under review.

Appointment/Resignation of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

(i) Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjeev Gupta

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta (Mr. Gupta) retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offered himself for re-appointment. Members may please note that Mr. Gupta, who was appointed as a director at the 27 AGM held on September 29, 2020. Mr. Gupta is not debarred from holding the directorship under any statutory regulations. Details about Mr. Gupta is provided in the Notice of the 29 annual general meeting of the Company.

(ii) Resignation of Mr. Gopal Kothari as Director

The Board at its meeting held on October 22, 2021 noted the resignation of Mr. Gopal Kothari (Mr. Kothari) as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from October 22, 2021.

(iii) Appointment of Mr. Nimish Shah as additional director

The Board through circular resolution passed on December 31, 2021, appointed Mr. Nimish Shah as additional director of the Board. It is proposed to appoint him as director subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing AGM

(iv) Appointment of Mr. Gopal Kothari as Chief Financial Officer

The Board at its meeting held on October 22, 2021 appointed Mr. Gopal Kothari as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from October 22, 2021

(v) Resignation of Mr. B L Akshara as Company Secretary & appointment of Mr. J Swaminathan as

Company Secretary

The Board at its meeting held on October 22, 2021 appointed Mr. J Swaminathan as Company Secretary with effect from October 23, 2021 in the place of Mr. B L Akshara, who resigned as a Company Secretary effective end of day October 22, 2021.

(vi) Resignation of Mr. Sanjoy Sarkar as Chief Financial Officer

The Board at its meeting held on October 22, 2021 noted the resignation of Mr. Sanjoy Sarkar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from October 22, 2021.

Brief profile of the directors being re-appointed/appointed, are provided in the Notice convening this Annual General Meeting (AGM) .

As per the declarations received, no Director of the Company is disqualified to be appointed as a Director of any public limited company in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Independent Directors

Your Company did not appoint any new Independent Director in the financial year 2021-22. Criteria for selection/appointment or reappointment of Independent Directors include skills, expertise of the Director, qualifications, experience and domain knowledge. The required skills of Independent Directors are leadership, managerial experience, diversity, risk management and corporate governance. All our Independent Directors viz., Mr. R Krishnamurthy and Ms. Srivathsala K N possess the aforesaid skills.

Declaration from Independent Directors

Independent Directors have given a declaration pursuant to sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors fulfill the conditions specified in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations) and are independent of the management.

Number of meetings of the Board

The details of the Board Meetings and other Committee Meetings held during the financial year 2021-22 are stated in the Corporate Governance Report which is forming part of this Report.

Board Committees

The Company has the following committees of the Board:

Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The composition of each of the above Committees, their respective roles and responsibilities are provided in the

Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

Policies

The Company has adopted all policies as required to be maintained by the Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations and the same are uploaded on the website of the Company wherever required and the salient features of the policies are detailed in Corporate Governance Report.

Recommendations of the audit committee and other committees

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee and of the other Committees were accepted by the Board.

Details of remuneration to directors

As required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 information relating to remuneration paid to Directors during the financial year 2021-22 is provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Company has also prepared a draft annual return in e-form MGT-7 for FY 2021-22 and uploaded the same on Company s website at http;//pioneerdistilleries.com/downloads.php . Members may also note that the annual return uploaded on the website is a draft and the final annual return will be uploaded after the same is filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA).

As stated in the Corporate Governance Report, sitting fees is paid to Independent Directors for attending Board/Committee meetings. They are also entitled to reimbursement of actual travel expenses, boarding and lodging, conveyance and incidental expenses incurred in attending such meetings.

Board evaluation criteria

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation, based on parameters which, inter alia, include performance of the Board on deciding strategy, rating the composition & mix of Board members, discharging of their duties and handling critical issues etc. The parameters for the performance evaluation of the Directors include contribution made at the Board meeting, attendance, instances of sharing information on best practices applied in other industries, domain knowledge, vision, strategy and engagement with senior management, etc.

The Independent Directors at their separate meetings, review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole. Chairperson of the Company after taking into account the views of Executive Director and non-executive directors, reviews the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. Based on the outcome of the performance evaluation exercise, areas have been identified for the Board to engage itself with and the same would be acted upon. The details of the evaluation process are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

Vigil Mechanism

At PDL, we have an established whistle-blower mechanism known as SpeakUp, which is being independently operated by a third-party agency. We encourage our employees or representatives acting on behalf of the Company, to raise their compliance concerns through this mechanism, apart from other internal reporting channels viz. Line Manager, HR Business Partner, Legal Business Partner and Business Integrity partner.

The SpeakUp channel is available at https://pioneerdistilleries.com/speakup.php with services available in English and 5 other regional languages, and compliance concerns can be raised by any aggrieved person through web page or toll-free number. During the year, we have introduced QR code to facilitate the access to SpeakUp channel.

The quality of investigation reports and remedial actions are reviewed and monitored by the Global Business Integrity team and Diageo India Business Integrity team. A structured Breach Management Standard is in place which is in line with the Global Standard, for timely and conclusive resolution of compliance concerns raised through the whistle blower mechanism.

During the year, 2 cases have been reported through Speak-up channel and the same has been investigated and resolved with appropriate actions.

This vigil mechanism has been established to provide adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees, who avail this mechanism for reporting complaints and grievances in good faith and without fear of being punished for doing so. Access to the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee is provided as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

Related Party Transactions

The Company has formulated a policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions (RPTs) which has been reviewed by the Audit and Risk Management Committee at regular intervals. This policy is available on the Companys website at http://www.pioneerdistilleries.com/policies.php. All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year, were at arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out in the Annexure-3 to this Report. In accordance with Ind AS 24, the RPTs are disclosed under notes forming part of the Financial Statements.

Meeting amongst Independent Directors

Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (LODR) Regulations and Secretarial Standard - 1 on Meetings of the Board of Directors mandates that the Independent Directors of the Company hold at least one meeting in a year, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors. The Independent Directors met amongst themselves without the presence of any other persons on May 07, 2021, July 20, 2021 and October 22, 2021.

Auditors

I) Financial audit

M/s. Price Waterhouse & Co., Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN 304026E/E-300009), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company in the 24 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 28 July 2017 for a period of 5 years and their term comes to end at the conclusion of 29 AGM of the Company. The Audit Committee at their meeting held on 19 May 2022, recommended the re-appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, (FRN 304026E/E-300009) (PW) who have given their consent and willingness to be re-appointed as Auditors of your Company. PW, being one of the reputed international audit firm and given their expertise in the field of audit, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 19 May 2022 approved the recommendation of the Audit Committee and proposed to re-appoint PW as Auditors of your Company for a period of 5 years, from the conclusion of the ensuing 29 AGM till the conclusion of the 34 AGM of the Company subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

(ii) Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a Secretarial Audit has been carried out by Mr. Sudhir V Hulyalkar, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS: 6040 and CP No. 6137) and his report is annexed as Annexure 2.

Reporting of fraud by Auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor have reported to the Audit Committee or the Board, under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

Corporate Governance

A Corporate Governance Report is annexed separately as part of this Report. Board confirms compliance with Secretarial Standards.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed separately as part of this Report.

Fixed Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. There was no fixed deposit amount that remained unpaid/unclaimed as at the end of the year.

Annual Return

The draft Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2022 in e-Form MGT - 7 in accordance with section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the Company at http://pioneerdistilleries.com/downloads.php

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

In terms of Sections 124 and 125 of the Act (erstwhile Section 205A(5) and 205 C of the Companies Act, 1956), read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), both of which were applicable with effect from September 07, 2016, the unclaimed/unpaid dividend remaining unclaimed/unpaid for a period of seven years, have been transferred to the IEPF. There were no amount pending to be transferred to the IEPF account for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Necessary compliance under Rule 3 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund (Uploading of information regarding unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with Companies) Rules, 2012 have been complied with.

Human Resources

Employee relations remained cordial during the year. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration, the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and other details during the financial year 2021-22 in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) & (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure 1 and also in the Corporate Governance Report. None of the employee draws remuneration in excess of the limit prescribed under rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Employee stock option scheme

Your Company has not offered any stock options to its employees during the year 2021-22 within the meaning of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments

There are no loans given, investments made, guarantees given, securities provided by the Company and acquired by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise securities of any other body corporate which are covered under the provisions of the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Risk Management

The Company has a Risk Management framework. Risk evaluation by the management is an ongoing process within the organization and is periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors. Risk Management has been made part of Audit Committee by renaming the Audit Committee as Audit and Risk Management Committee. The Risk Management policy adopted by the Company has been explained in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Report.

Internal Financial Controls

Your Company has established and maintained a framework of Internal Financial Controls and compliance systems. Based on Boards review of the effectiveness of the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policy, safeguarding its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of financial statements and the confirmation received from the external parties, the Board has satisfied itself that the Company has laid down internal financial controls, commensurate with size of the Company and that such internal financial controls are broadly adequate and are operating effectively. The certification by the auditors on internal financial control forms part of the audit report.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee has been setup by the Company. The composition and other details have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company and its employees have actively participated in engaging with stakeholders and regulatory authorities so as to create positive impact of our existence and operations. This has widely been applauded and reflected with true commitment of creating a sustainable socio-economic growth. Company has focused on community wellbeing in the times of pandemic by helping the government to handle the pandemic situation by providing necessary infrastructure to the local government authorities.

The company did not generate profits in the previous three financial years and the Company continues to report losses and is operating on working capital borrowed from banks and intercorporate loans and advances from the holding company. Therefore, in FY 2021-22 company did not spend on CSR activities. The details are enclosed in

Annexure-5

The calculation of average of last 3 years profits is given below:

Period Rs. FY 18-19 (80,95,16,722) FY 19-20 (1,08,50,00,000) FY 20-21 (1,08,51,00,000) Total (2,97,96,16,722) Average of last three years profits u/s 198 (99,32,05,574) 2% of Average to be spent for FY 21-22 (1,98,64,111)

Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The particulars prescribed under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are set out in Annexure 4 to this Report.

Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future pursuant to Rule 8 (5)(vii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the Companys going concern status on the Companys operations in future.

Disclosure under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013

As per requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (SHWWA), the Company has designed and implemented a comprehensive policy and framework to promote a safe and secure work environment, where every person at the workplace is treated with dignity and respect. Moreover, the Companys policy is inclusive and gender neutral. Further, the complaint redressal mechanism detailed in the policy ensures complete anonymity and confidentiality to the parties.

Internal Committees (IC) have been constituted as per the requirement. Maintaining the highest governance norms, each Internal Committee has appointed members who are employees of the Company and an independent external member, having extensive experience in the field. The ICs meet on a half yearly basis to discuss matters on policy awareness, best practices, judicial trends, etc. During the year, ICs have also been trained on nuances of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Internal Committees role is to consider and resolve the complaints reported on sexual harassment at workplace. Investigation is conducted and decisions are made by the IC at the respective location, and a senior woman employee is the presiding officer on every case.

I) Number of complaints filed during the financial year ending 31st March 2022: No Sexual harassment complaint received during the financial year.

ii) Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year : Nil

iii) Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year: Nil

To build awareness in this area, the Company has been publishing newsletter, emailers, posters, conducting online training module and monthly induction training for newly joined employees. Besides the refresher, virtual training programmes are conducted in the organization on a continuous basis for employees (including blue collared employees), consultants, contractual employees and permanent/contractual workers in regional languages. The Internal Committee has also conducted informal sessions to check the pulse at the grassroot levels

Other Disclosures a) The Company has not issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

b) The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares to its directors or employees.

c) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

d) The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

Directors responsibility statement

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to financial statements (together with the notes to such financial statements) for the year 2021-22, the Board of Directors report that:

(I) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and of the profit of the Company for year ended on that date;

(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the Directors have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis;

(v) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the complexity of its operations and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

(vi) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws by implementing an automated process having comprehensive systems and securing reports of statutory compliances periodically from the functional unit and such systems are adequate and are operating effectively

Listing of equity shares of the Company

The equity shares of your Company continue to be listed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The Annual Listing fees for the year 2022-23 have been paid to these stock exchanges.

Disclosure of compliance of secretarial standards:

The relevant Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) related to the Board Meetings and General Meeting have been complied with by the Company.

Acknowledgment

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the support from employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, banks, auditors, government of Maharashtra, Telangana & Karnataka and other business associates.