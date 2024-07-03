iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globus Spirits Ltd Share Price

845.95
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open895
  • Day's High895
  • 52 Wk High1,369.75
  • Prev. Close888.9
  • Day's Low845
  • 52 Wk Low 661.3
  • Turnover (lac)729.14
  • P/E40.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value342.6
  • EPS21.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,443.69
  • Div. Yield0.39
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Globus Spirits Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

895

Prev. Close

888.9

Turnover(Lac.)

729.14

Day's High

895

Day's Low

845

52 Week's High

1,369.75

52 Week's Low

661.3

Book Value

342.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,443.69

P/E

40.76

EPS

21.76

Divi. Yield

0.39

Globus Spirits Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Globus Spirits Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Globus Spirits Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.89%

Non-Promoter- 11.51%

Institutions: 11.51%

Non-Institutions: 37.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Globus Spirits Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.82

28.8

28.8

28.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

942.82

857.83

743.5

561.87

Net Worth

971.64

886.63

772.3

590.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,218.39

1,160.8

967.15

773.74

yoy growth (%)

4.96

20.02

24.99

9.48

Raw materials

-648.97

-712.69

-564.33

-467.73

As % of sales

53.26

61.39

58.34

60.45

Employee costs

-35.78

-31.11

-22.8

-16.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

210.78

76.51

11.54

15.97

Depreciation

-40.49

-37.85

-36.19

-26.87

Tax paid

-60.95

-17.2

-4.52

0.16

Working capital

117.26

17.87

15.86

-39.68

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.96

20.02

24.99

9.48

Op profit growth

97.31

91.77

24.77

-20.45

EBIT growth

129.51

158.62

15.46

6.1

Net profit growth

99.37

744.34

-56.48

28.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

3,147.23

2,822.47

1,672.13

1,267.43

1,080.7

Excise Duty

732.54

713.41

441.36

98.61

94.79

Net Sales

2,414.68

2,109.06

1,230.77

1,168.82

985.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.53

7.83

6.56

3.74

7.09

View Annually Results

Globus Spirits Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Globus Spirits Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Swarup

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Bishwal

Executive Director & COO

Bhaskar Roy

Joint Managing Director

Shekhar Swarup

Independent Director

Kunal Agarwal.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Kumar Pattanayak

Director

Ruchika Bansal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vivek Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Chadha

Director

Ajay B Baliga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globus Spirits Ltd

Summary

Globus Spirits Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 16, 1993 as Globus Agronics Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Globus Agronics Ltd to Globus Spirits Ltd with effect from January 23, 2007.The Company is one of the leading players in the Alcohol industry in North India. It is engaged in the business of manufacture, marketing and sale of Industrial Alcohol comprising Rectified Spirit and Extra-Neutral Alcohol, Country Liquor, and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company has two distilleries, one at Alwar in Rajasthan and the other at Panipat in Haryana.The Company has a brand portfolio of their own in the country liquor segment, such as Rana, Rajasthan No 1, Ghoomar, Samalkha No 1, Samalkha ki Saunfi; and in IMFL segment, such as White Lace Gin, White Lace Vodka, Samurai Gold Extra Rich Blend Whisky, Samurai Premium Whisky, 20-20 Premium Whisky, GR 8 Times Whisky and Hannibal Legendry Rum. They also cater to the Indian brands in the IMFL segment, such as Officers Choice Prestige Whisky, Officers Choice Classic Whisky, Officers Choice No 1 Brandy and Officers Choice XXX Rum.In April 1994, the company commenced production in their first distillery unit in Haryana which has an installed capacity of 144 lakh Bulk Litres per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company purchased 18 acres of land at Alwar, in Rajasthan for setting up a Distillery unit for manufacturing 40,000 Bulk Litres of Rectified Spirit and 20,000 Bulk Litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol per d
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Globus Spirits Ltd share price today?

The Globus Spirits Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹845.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Spirits Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globus Spirits Ltd is ₹2443.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globus Spirits Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globus Spirits Ltd is 40.76 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globus Spirits Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globus Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globus Spirits Ltd is ₹661.3 and ₹1369.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globus Spirits Ltd?

Globus Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.09%, 3 Years at -13.48%, 1 Year at 0.59%, 6 Month at 5.48%, 3 Month at -25.37% and 1 Month at -2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globus Spirits Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globus Spirits Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.90 %
Institutions - 11.52 %
Public - 37.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Spirits Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.