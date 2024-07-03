SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹895
Prev. Close₹888.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹729.14
Day's High₹895
Day's Low₹845
52 Week's High₹1,369.75
52 Week's Low₹661.3
Book Value₹342.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,443.69
P/E40.76
EPS21.76
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.82
28.8
28.8
28.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
942.82
857.83
743.5
561.87
Net Worth
971.64
886.63
772.3
590.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,218.39
1,160.8
967.15
773.74
yoy growth (%)
4.96
20.02
24.99
9.48
Raw materials
-648.97
-712.69
-564.33
-467.73
As % of sales
53.26
61.39
58.34
60.45
Employee costs
-35.78
-31.11
-22.8
-16.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
210.78
76.51
11.54
15.97
Depreciation
-40.49
-37.85
-36.19
-26.87
Tax paid
-60.95
-17.2
-4.52
0.16
Working capital
117.26
17.87
15.86
-39.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.96
20.02
24.99
9.48
Op profit growth
97.31
91.77
24.77
-20.45
EBIT growth
129.51
158.62
15.46
6.1
Net profit growth
99.37
744.34
-56.48
28.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
3,147.23
2,822.47
1,672.13
1,267.43
1,080.7
Excise Duty
732.54
713.41
441.36
98.61
94.79
Net Sales
2,414.68
2,109.06
1,230.77
1,168.82
985.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.53
7.83
6.56
3.74
7.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Swarup
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Bishwal
Executive Director & COO
Bhaskar Roy
Joint Managing Director
Shekhar Swarup
Independent Director
Kunal Agarwal.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Kumar Pattanayak
Director
Ruchika Bansal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vivek Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Chadha
Director
Ajay B Baliga
Reports by Globus Spirits Ltd
Summary
Globus Spirits Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 16, 1993 as Globus Agronics Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Globus Agronics Ltd to Globus Spirits Ltd with effect from January 23, 2007.The Company is one of the leading players in the Alcohol industry in North India. It is engaged in the business of manufacture, marketing and sale of Industrial Alcohol comprising Rectified Spirit and Extra-Neutral Alcohol, Country Liquor, and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company has two distilleries, one at Alwar in Rajasthan and the other at Panipat in Haryana.The Company has a brand portfolio of their own in the country liquor segment, such as Rana, Rajasthan No 1, Ghoomar, Samalkha No 1, Samalkha ki Saunfi; and in IMFL segment, such as White Lace Gin, White Lace Vodka, Samurai Gold Extra Rich Blend Whisky, Samurai Premium Whisky, 20-20 Premium Whisky, GR 8 Times Whisky and Hannibal Legendry Rum. They also cater to the Indian brands in the IMFL segment, such as Officers Choice Prestige Whisky, Officers Choice Classic Whisky, Officers Choice No 1 Brandy and Officers Choice XXX Rum.In April 1994, the company commenced production in their first distillery unit in Haryana which has an installed capacity of 144 lakh Bulk Litres per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company purchased 18 acres of land at Alwar, in Rajasthan for setting up a Distillery unit for manufacturing 40,000 Bulk Litres of Rectified Spirit and 20,000 Bulk Litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol per d
Read More
The Globus Spirits Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹845.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globus Spirits Ltd is ₹2443.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globus Spirits Ltd is 40.76 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globus Spirits Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globus Spirits Ltd is ₹661.3 and ₹1369.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globus Spirits Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.09%, 3 Years at -13.48%, 1 Year at 0.59%, 6 Month at 5.48%, 3 Month at -25.37% and 1 Month at -2.61%.
