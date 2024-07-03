Summary

Globus Spirits Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 16, 1993 as Globus Agronics Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Globus Agronics Ltd to Globus Spirits Ltd with effect from January 23, 2007.The Company is one of the leading players in the Alcohol industry in North India. It is engaged in the business of manufacture, marketing and sale of Industrial Alcohol comprising Rectified Spirit and Extra-Neutral Alcohol, Country Liquor, and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company has two distilleries, one at Alwar in Rajasthan and the other at Panipat in Haryana.The Company has a brand portfolio of their own in the country liquor segment, such as Rana, Rajasthan No 1, Ghoomar, Samalkha No 1, Samalkha ki Saunfi; and in IMFL segment, such as White Lace Gin, White Lace Vodka, Samurai Gold Extra Rich Blend Whisky, Samurai Premium Whisky, 20-20 Premium Whisky, GR 8 Times Whisky and Hannibal Legendry Rum. They also cater to the Indian brands in the IMFL segment, such as Officers Choice Prestige Whisky, Officers Choice Classic Whisky, Officers Choice No 1 Brandy and Officers Choice XXX Rum.In April 1994, the company commenced production in their first distillery unit in Haryana which has an installed capacity of 144 lakh Bulk Litres per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company purchased 18 acres of land at Alwar, in Rajasthan for setting up a Distillery unit for manufacturing 40,000 Bulk Litres of Rectified Spirit and 20,000 Bulk Litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol per d

