Globus Spirits Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

852.25
(0.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,218.39

1,160.8

967.15

773.74

yoy growth (%)

4.96

20.02

24.99

9.48

Raw materials

-648.97

-712.69

-564.33

-467.73

As % of sales

53.26

61.39

58.34

60.45

Employee costs

-35.78

-31.11

-22.8

-16.92

As % of sales

2.93

2.68

2.35

2.18

Other costs

-271.08

-283.92

-310.63

-233.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.24

24.45

32.11

30.17

Operating profit

262.56

133.06

69.38

55.6

OPM

21.55

11.46

7.17

7.18

Depreciation

-40.49

-37.85

-36.19

-26.87

Interest expense

-18.81

-23.52

-27.13

-17.52

Other income

7.53

4.82

5.48

4.76

Profit before tax

210.78

76.51

11.54

15.97

Taxes

-60.95

-17.2

-4.52

0.16

Tax rate

-28.91

-22.48

-39.15

1.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

149.83

59.31

7.02

16.14

Exceptional items

-31.57

0

0

0

Net profit

118.25

59.31

7.02

16.14

yoy growth (%)

99.37

744.34

-56.48

28.75

NPM

9.7

5.1

0.72

2.08

