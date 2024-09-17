Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,218.39
1,160.8
967.15
773.74
yoy growth (%)
4.96
20.02
24.99
9.48
Raw materials
-648.97
-712.69
-564.33
-467.73
As % of sales
53.26
61.39
58.34
60.45
Employee costs
-35.78
-31.11
-22.8
-16.92
As % of sales
2.93
2.68
2.35
2.18
Other costs
-271.08
-283.92
-310.63
-233.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.24
24.45
32.11
30.17
Operating profit
262.56
133.06
69.38
55.6
OPM
21.55
11.46
7.17
7.18
Depreciation
-40.49
-37.85
-36.19
-26.87
Interest expense
-18.81
-23.52
-27.13
-17.52
Other income
7.53
4.82
5.48
4.76
Profit before tax
210.78
76.51
11.54
15.97
Taxes
-60.95
-17.2
-4.52
0.16
Tax rate
-28.91
-22.48
-39.15
1.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
149.83
59.31
7.02
16.14
Exceptional items
-31.57
0
0
0
Net profit
118.25
59.31
7.02
16.14
yoy growth (%)
99.37
744.34
-56.48
28.75
NPM
9.7
5.1
0.72
2.08
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.