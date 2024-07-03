Globus Spirits Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
1,760.93
1,656.81
1,490.42
923.42
748.71
Excise Duty
480.6
379.38
353.16
250.35
191.01
Net Sales
1,280.32
1,277.43
1,137.25
673.07
557.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.82
8.11
5.42
2.27
4.3
Total Income
1,284.15
1,285.55
1,142.67
675.33
561.99
Total Expenditure
1,203.09
1,217.9
1,027.41
517.67
458.4
PBIDT
81.06
67.64
115.26
157.66
103.6
Interest
17.97
12.94
13.65
8.84
9.99
PBDT
63.09
54.7
101.61
148.82
93.61
Depreciation
39.71
33.29
32.31
21.14
19.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.62
4.67
16.34
23.14
13.63
Deferred Tax
3.15
-27.46
1.12
15.61
8.57
Reported Profit After Tax
16.61
44.2
51.84
88.94
51.88
Minority Interest After NP
-0.62
-0.44
0
0.07
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.23
44.64
51.84
88.87
51.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.23
44.64
51.84
88.87
51.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.76
15.49
18
30.86
18.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.82
28.82
28.8
28.8
28.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.33
5.29
10.13
23.42
18.57
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.29
3.46
4.55
13.21
9.3
