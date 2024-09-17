iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Spirits Ltd Balance Sheet

799.25
(-2.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.82

28.8

28.8

28.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

942.82

857.83

743.5

561.87

Net Worth

971.64

886.63

772.3

590.67

Minority Interest

Debt

328.97

290.72

180.31

187.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

90.68

118.54

93.52

84.11

Total Liabilities

1,391.29

1,295.89

1,046.13

861.8

Fixed Assets

1,046.11

925.29

767.65

626.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.77

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.62

8.41

4.78

34.73

Networking Capital

257.94

327.04

197.59

140.76

Inventories

188.72

158.65

109.36

103.02

Inventory Days

30.86

Sundry Debtors

275.61

209.71

118.05

87.91

Debtor Days

26.33

Other Current Assets

175.44

261.48

166.22

116.64

Sundry Creditors

-323.37

-226.27

-149.55

-119.85

Creditor Days

35.9

Other Current Liabilities

-58.46

-76.53

-46.49

-46.96

Cash

76.86

35.15

76.12

59.46

Total Assets

1,391.3

1,295.89

1,046.14

861.8

