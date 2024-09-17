Globus Spirits Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.82
28.8
28.8
28.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
942.82
857.83
743.5
561.87
Net Worth
971.64
886.63
772.3
590.67
Minority Interest
Debt
328.97
290.72
180.31
187.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
90.68
118.54
93.52
84.11
Total Liabilities
1,391.29
1,295.89
1,046.13
861.8
Fixed Assets
1,046.11
925.29
767.65
626.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.77
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.62
8.41
4.78
34.73
Networking Capital
257.94
327.04
197.59
140.76
Inventories
188.72
158.65
109.36
103.02
Inventory Days
30.86
Sundry Debtors
275.61
209.71
118.05
87.91
Debtor Days
26.33
Other Current Assets
175.44
261.48
166.22
116.64
Sundry Creditors
-323.37
-226.27
-149.55
-119.85
Creditor Days
35.9
Other Current Liabilities
-58.46
-76.53
-46.49
-46.96
Cash
76.86
35.15
76.12
59.46
Total Assets
1,391.3
1,295.89
1,046.14
861.8
