|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.87
20.66
25.01
9.53
Op profit growth
104.18
83.18
25.63
-19.17
EBIT growth
143.87
142.48
17.19
9.46
Net profit growth
182.24
764.45
-60.12
44.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.8
10.68
7.03
7
EBIT margin
18.02
7.74
3.85
4.11
Net profit margin
11.5
4.27
0.59
1.87
RoCE
28.26
12.95
5.39
4.69
RoNW
6.81
3.03
0.38
0.99
RoA
4.51
1.78
0.2
0.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48.9
17.26
1.96
5.03
Dividend per share
2
1
0
0
Cash EPS
34.78
4.12
-10.56
-4.3
Book value per share
203.24
155.31
129.68
127.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.49
4.88
59.61
15.15
P/CEPS
9.13
20.46
-11.06
-17.71
P/B
1.56
0.54
0.9
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
3.99
3.14
7.96
8.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.2
-25.71
-44.45
1.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.14
12.84
15.77
17.16
Inventory days
31.2
26.05
24.18
25.76
Creditor days
-43.68
-36.53
-42.7
-48.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.71
-3.84
-1.37
-1.81
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.35
0.66
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
0.5
1.28
3.65
4.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.35
-61.47
-58.33
-60.45
Employee costs
-3.13
-2.93
-2.37
-2.29
Other costs
-22.69
-24.89
-32.24
-30.25
