Globus Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
210.78
76.51
11.54
15.97
Depreciation
-40.49
-37.85
-36.19
-26.87
Tax paid
-60.95
-17.2
-4.52
0.16
Working capital
117.26
17.87
15.86
-39.68
Other operating items
Operating
226.59
39.32
-13.3
-50.4
Capital expenditure
50.68
33.31
12.7
38.47
Free cash flow
277.27
72.64
-0.6
-11.93
Equity raised
883.69
731.33
687.04
662.09
Investing
-27.45
22.5
0
4.8
Financing
12.03
-71.12
-20.42
18.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,145.54
755.36
666.01
673.93
