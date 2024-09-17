iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globus Spirits Ltd Cash Flow Statement

845.95
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Spirits Ltd

Globus Spirits FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

210.78

76.51

11.54

15.97

Depreciation

-40.49

-37.85

-36.19

-26.87

Tax paid

-60.95

-17.2

-4.52

0.16

Working capital

117.26

17.87

15.86

-39.68

Other operating items

Operating

226.59

39.32

-13.3

-50.4

Capital expenditure

50.68

33.31

12.7

38.47

Free cash flow

277.27

72.64

-0.6

-11.93

Equity raised

883.69

731.33

687.04

662.09

Investing

-27.45

22.5

0

4.8

Financing

12.03

-71.12

-20.42

18.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,145.54

755.36

666.01

673.93

Globus Spirits : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Spirits Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.