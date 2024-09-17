iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Spirits Ltd Board Meeting

802.1
(3.73%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:55 AM

Globus Spirits CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ending 30th Sep 2024 Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ending 30th Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 Outcome of BM held on 12th August 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) to consider and take on record the financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 ii) to consider the recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 on the equity shares of the company GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and Dividend and other items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) 30/05/2024 Final Dividend (Revised) & Audited Results (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.05.2024) Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial result for the 3rd quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

