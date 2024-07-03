Globus Spirits Ltd Summary

Globus Spirits Ltd was formerly incorporated on February 16, 1993 as Globus Agronics Ltd. The name of the Company was changed from Globus Agronics Ltd to Globus Spirits Ltd with effect from January 23, 2007.The Company is one of the leading players in the Alcohol industry in North India. It is engaged in the business of manufacture, marketing and sale of Industrial Alcohol comprising Rectified Spirit and Extra-Neutral Alcohol, Country Liquor, and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The company has two distilleries, one at Alwar in Rajasthan and the other at Panipat in Haryana.The Company has a brand portfolio of their own in the country liquor segment, such as Rana, Rajasthan No 1, Ghoomar, Samalkha No 1, Samalkha ki Saunfi; and in IMFL segment, such as White Lace Gin, White Lace Vodka, Samurai Gold Extra Rich Blend Whisky, Samurai Premium Whisky, 20-20 Premium Whisky, GR 8 Times Whisky and Hannibal Legendry Rum. They also cater to the Indian brands in the IMFL segment, such as Officers Choice Prestige Whisky, Officers Choice Classic Whisky, Officers Choice No 1 Brandy and Officers Choice XXX Rum.In April 1994, the company commenced production in their first distillery unit in Haryana which has an installed capacity of 144 lakh Bulk Litres per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company purchased 18 acres of land at Alwar, in Rajasthan for setting up a Distillery unit for manufacturing 40,000 Bulk Litres of Rectified Spirit and 20,000 Bulk Litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol per day. The name of the During the year 1995-96, the company commissioned the second distillery unit at Alwar in Rajasthan. Also, they entered into an agreement with International Distilleries (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of International Distillers and Ventures, UK, to bottle IMFL products under the brand name of ?IDI?.During the year 1998-99, the company started production of IMFL at their Behror unit under the brand name of Rajputana. In August 1999, they commenced bottling of IMFL at Behror Unit and in December 1999, they commissioned Country Liquor at Samalkha Unit.In July 2002, the company entered into an agreement with Hi-Life Impex Pvt Ltd (Hi-Life) for use of Trademarks in respect of Ready to Drink Beverages (RTDB) and manufactures the same under technical know-how from Hi-Life and in September 2003, they started commercial production of Ready to Drink Beverages. In April 2005, they commenced their operations at Distillation Plant at Samalkha Unit.In January 2009, the company expanded their IMFL repertoire in the state of Rajasthan by launching two new products, namely Hannibal Legendary Rum and 20-20 Premium Whisky.During the year 2010-11, the existing capacity of distilleries was enhanced from 28.6 million BL to 70 million BL as well as the company also modernized both the plants to a fully automatic Wash to ENA plant out of the IPO proceeds of Rs.75 crores raised during the year 2009-10.In 2010-11, the Demerged Undertaking of Associated Distilleries Limited (ADL) was merged into the Company on going concern basis effective from April 1, 2010. The Board approved the distribution ratio of 1:6 for the merger of the demerged undertaking of ADL into GSL i.e. for every 1 equity share of ADL of Rs.10 each fully paid up, 6 equity shares of Rs.10 each fully paid up will be issued. In 2011-12, it launched a new brand French Castle in the IMFL division. It commissioned the new Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) capacity of 42.2 million bulk litres (BL) in 2012-13. In 2014-15, it launched Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), a protein rich animal feed product in Samalkha. The Company formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, M/s Globus Trade Bay Limited and M/s Uber Blenders & Distilleries Limited effective on June 4, 2015; it started bottling for Jagatjit Industries in Rajasthan in 2014-15.In 2016-17, it commenced commercial production at its greenfield plants in Bihar and West Bengal taking the total annual operating distillation capacity to 150 million litres.In 2017-18, it got into the premium IMFL, a fast growing and highly profitable industry segment. Your Companys subsidiary, Unibev Ltd, a venture in premium IMFL, launched its first brand in the state of Pondicherry - a premium brandy called Laffaire.