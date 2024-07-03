Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹28.81
Prev. Close₹27.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.04
Day's High₹28.81
Day's Low₹26.37
52 Week's High₹38.69
52 Week's Low₹18.5
Book Value₹17.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.73
P/E356.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24
24
24
24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.74
19.63
21.81
34.89
Net Worth
41.74
43.63
45.81
58.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
80.33
72.19
63.98
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
11.27
12.82
22.29
Raw materials
-0.16
-62.39
-56.28
-49.96
As % of sales
74.7
77.67
77.96
78.09
Employee costs
-1.86
-3.78
-2.27
-2.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.36
0.78
-14.78
-3.27
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.58
-0.41
-0.28
Tax paid
0.02
-0.16
0.01
0.03
Working capital
-8.38
3.01
-0.33
-2.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.72
11.27
12.82
22.29
Op profit growth
-433.45
-111.28
1,761.83
-55.85
EBIT growth
-713.66
-106.56
1,281.75
-47.92
Net profit growth
-1,538.5
-132.61
-51.67
-40.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R V Ravikumar
Executive Director
Badrinath S Gandhi
Independent Director
Popatlal M Kathariya
Independent Director
K S M Rao
Independent Director
Ashok Shetty
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Rajkumar
Independent Director
Vidhisa Shetty
Additional Director
Shailesh Kantilal Kathariya
Additional Director
Dharmendra Dalsingar Yadav
Reports by Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd
Summary
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) under their brand portfolio as well as under tie-up arrangements with other companies. The IMFL comprises of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. They operate through their manufacturing unit located at Puducherry and are equipped with State -of - art infrastructure facilities & technology.The company has established several brands successfully across segments and flavors thereby enjoying brand recall from customers. They are having their market presence in Puducherry. They are having 30 different brands like Capricorn Super Brandy, Capricorn Super White Rum, Capricorn Super XXX Rum, Chevalier Brandy, Chevalier XXX Rum, Chevalier Whisky, Capricorn Super Vodka, Capricorn Super Gin, Konark Grape Brandy, 2 Barrels Blended Whisky etc. They are also having approximately 65 brands under tie up arrangements.The Company in addition to manufacturing and marketing of its own liquor products, is also having tie-up arrangement with various leading liquors companies of India like: Radico Khatian Ltd; Shashi Distilleries Pvt. Ltd; John Distilleries Ltd.; Gemini Distilleries (Pondy) Pvt. Ltd.; Mondovi Distilleries & Breweries Pvt. Ltd.In the year 1999, the company entered into the Distillery Industry and started manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up a distillery unit at Puducherry with an installed capacity of 7,20,000 cases
Read More
The Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is ₹64.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is 356.25 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹38.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.00%, 3 Years at 44.24%, 1 Year at 25.61%, 6 Month at -11.98%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -3.11%.
