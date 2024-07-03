iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Share Price

26.97
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.81
  • Day's High28.81
  • 52 Wk High38.69
  • Prev. Close27.76
  • Day's Low26.37
  • 52 Wk Low 18.5
  • Turnover (lac)9.04
  • P/E356.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.42
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

28.81

Prev. Close

27.76

Turnover(Lac.)

9.04

Day's High

28.81

Day's Low

26.37

52 Week's High

38.69

52 Week's Low

18.5

Book Value

17.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.73

P/E

356.25

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24

24

24

24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.74

19.63

21.81

34.89

Net Worth

41.74

43.63

45.81

58.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

80.33

72.19

63.98

yoy growth (%)

-99.72

11.27

12.82

22.29

Raw materials

-0.16

-62.39

-56.28

-49.96

As % of sales

74.7

77.67

77.96

78.09

Employee costs

-1.86

-3.78

-2.27

-2.22

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.36

0.78

-14.78

-3.27

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.58

-0.41

-0.28

Tax paid

0.02

-0.16

0.01

0.03

Working capital

-8.38

3.01

-0.33

-2.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.72

11.27

12.82

22.29

Op profit growth

-433.45

-111.28

1,761.83

-55.85

EBIT growth

-713.66

-106.56

1,281.75

-47.92

Net profit growth

-1,538.5

-132.61

-51.67

-40.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R V Ravikumar

Executive Director

Badrinath S Gandhi

Independent Director

Popatlal M Kathariya

Independent Director

K S M Rao

Independent Director

Ashok Shetty

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Rajkumar

Independent Director

Vidhisa Shetty

Additional Director

Shailesh Kantilal Kathariya

Additional Director

Dharmendra Dalsingar Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd

Summary

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) under their brand portfolio as well as under tie-up arrangements with other companies. The IMFL comprises of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. They operate through their manufacturing unit located at Puducherry and are equipped with State -of - art infrastructure facilities & technology.The company has established several brands successfully across segments and flavors thereby enjoying brand recall from customers. They are having their market presence in Puducherry. They are having 30 different brands like Capricorn Super Brandy, Capricorn Super White Rum, Capricorn Super XXX Rum, Chevalier Brandy, Chevalier XXX Rum, Chevalier Whisky, Capricorn Super Vodka, Capricorn Super Gin, Konark Grape Brandy, 2 Barrels Blended Whisky etc. They are also having approximately 65 brands under tie up arrangements.The Company in addition to manufacturing and marketing of its own liquor products, is also having tie-up arrangement with various leading liquors companies of India like: Radico Khatian Ltd; Shashi Distilleries Pvt. Ltd; John Distilleries Ltd.; Gemini Distilleries (Pondy) Pvt. Ltd.; Mondovi Distilleries & Breweries Pvt. Ltd.In the year 1999, the company entered into the Distillery Industry and started manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up a distillery unit at Puducherry with an installed capacity of 7,20,000 cases
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd share price today?

The Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is ₹64.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is 356.25 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹38.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd?

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.00%, 3 Years at 44.24%, 1 Year at 25.61%, 6 Month at -11.98%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.40 %

