Summary

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) under their brand portfolio as well as under tie-up arrangements with other companies. The IMFL comprises of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. They operate through their manufacturing unit located at Puducherry and are equipped with State -of - art infrastructure facilities & technology.The company has established several brands successfully across segments and flavors thereby enjoying brand recall from customers. They are having their market presence in Puducherry. They are having 30 different brands like Capricorn Super Brandy, Capricorn Super White Rum, Capricorn Super XXX Rum, Chevalier Brandy, Chevalier XXX Rum, Chevalier Whisky, Capricorn Super Vodka, Capricorn Super Gin, Konark Grape Brandy, 2 Barrels Blended Whisky etc. They are also having approximately 65 brands under tie up arrangements.The Company in addition to manufacturing and marketing of its own liquor products, is also having tie-up arrangement with various leading liquors companies of India like: Radico Khatian Ltd; Shashi Distilleries Pvt. Ltd; John Distilleries Ltd.; Gemini Distilleries (Pondy) Pvt. Ltd.; Mondovi Distilleries & Breweries Pvt. Ltd.In the year 1999, the company entered into the Distillery Industry and started manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up a distillery unit at Puducherry with an installed capacity of 7,20,000 cases

