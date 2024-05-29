To,

The Members of RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LIMITED.

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of RAVIKUMAR DISTILLERIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the"Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the indeterminate effects of the matters stated herein below in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph; the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) made together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

3.1 Your attention is invited to Note No. 5.1 Amount recoverable under Dispute of Rs. 2,900.25 Lakhs; which have been classified as Other Non-Current Assets; the company has filed various cases against the parties and initiated action for recovery. Further, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Order dated 12-03-2019 directed the above parties to repay the amounts back to Company. We are unable to comment on reliability/ recoverability of these debts and amount given and no provision for Expected Credit Loss as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for doubtful recovery of such amount is considered necessary by the company.

3.2 Your attention is invited to Note No. 3 Regarding Investment in Liquor India Limited and Amount received from Lemonade Shares & Securities Private Limited (Refer Note No. 17) which is considered as disputed and no adjustment for sale thereof have been incorporated in the financial statements by the Company. The sale agreement entered into with Lemonade Shares & Securities Private Limited for sale of entire undertaking has been challenged in National Company Law Tribunal to rectify the Register of Members and the company petition has been ordered "non Maintainable" and the company has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT order and also civil suit has been filed before IInd Additional District Judge, Ranga Reddy District, L B Nagar, Hyderabad, with prayers inter- alia to rescind the agreement as being void and restore the parties back to the position prior to MOU Dated 05-09-2012. The Company has also filed SLP in Supreme Court of India apart from registering various complaints with Police, SEBI, and Enforcement Directorate. Management does not anticipate any liability on this account and accordingly the company has not provided for diminution in value of Investments and not made provision for Expected Credit Loss in respect of Loan to Liquor India Limited during the Financial Year 2023-24. As the matter is sub- judice we are unable to comment whether any adjustments are needed for the recoverability of investments thereof. Accordingly, impact on loss for the year and investments thereof if any, is unascertainable.

3.3 Your attention is invited to Note No. 7 - In the absence of relevant information regarding fair value of investments in respect of investment in shares of S.V. Distilleries Private Limited of Rs. 247.79 Lacs as on 31st March 2024; we are unable to comment on whether any provision for diminution in value of investments thereof is necessary.

3.4 Note No. 8 regarding Confirmations not obtained as of March 31,2024 in respect of certain financial assets such as Sundry Debtors, Sundry Creditors etc. and allowance for expected credit not recognized on these financial assets even though indications of increase in credit risks were observed. Consequential impact on financial results is not ascertained by the Company.

3.5 Note No. 20 There are statutory dues amounting to Rs. 265.66 Lacs which are pending to be deposited with appropriate government authorities by the Company. The company has not made provision for interest on these dues on account of delay in depositing dues. Since the management has not estimated overall liability on account of interest, financial impact on financial Statements is not ascertainable.

3.6 The creditors having outstanding balance as of 31st March, 2024 are213 which is amounting Rs. 1,213.02 Lakhs, out of which the management has identified the 25 creditors having balance of 99.60 Lakhs which are registered under MSME. The balance 188 Creditors having balance of Rs. 1,113.42 Lakhs the management has not identified whether they are registered under MSME or not. Hence, we are unable to comment regarding the financial implication due to the unidentified creditors by the management.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but doesnot include the consolidated financials Statements, Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our Opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has prescribed a new requirement for companies under the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 inserted by the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2021 requiring companies, which uses accounting software for maintaining its books of account, shall use only such accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled.

The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software Tally Prime to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We cast responsibility in terms of reporting on audit trail by making a specific assertion in the audit report under the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements. This has been explained in the paragraph below.

To elaborate, we comment on whether the company is using an accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail and verify the following aspects:

• whether the audit trail feature is configurable (i.e., if it can be disabled or tampered with)?

• whether the audit trail feature was enabled/operated throughout the year?

• whether all transactions2 recorded in the software covered in the audit trail feature?

• whether the audit trail has been preserved as per statutory requirements for record retention?

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note 40 to the Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses. Refer Note 2.16 to the Financial Statements. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 2.12.3 to the Financial Statements

(a) No final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) No interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As stated in the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below.

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software used for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software Tally prime, to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper record showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has generally not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following amounts as mentioned in the table below :

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Tax Collected at Source 127.26 Tax Deducted at Source 18.95 Employees State Insurance 4.06 Provident Fund 72.32 Goods & Services Tax 43.06 Total 265.65

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Forum where the dispute is pending. Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Lakhs) Kerala General Sales Tax Act High Court , Kerala 2001-2004 116.24 Income Tax Act 1961 High Court, Chennai 2006-2007 AY 2007-08 238.20 Income Tax Act 1961 High Court, Chennai 2009-2010 AY 2010-11 81.66 Income Tax Act 1961 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Chennai 2011-2012 AY 2012-13 297.41 GST The Asst. Commissioner of GST and Central Excise Chennai FY 2017-18 to 2019-20 138.00

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis has, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a)&(b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

(c) & (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) and clause 3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Company is not required to comply with the CSR provision as per section 135(5) of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

xxi. Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements as per Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.