Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.64
(-0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

80.33

72.19

63.98

yoy growth (%)

-99.72

11.27

12.82

22.29

Raw materials

-0.16

-62.39

-56.28

-49.96

As % of sales

74.7

77.67

77.96

78.09

Employee costs

-1.86

-3.78

-2.27

-2.22

As % of sales

853.02

4.71

3.15

3.47

Other costs

-3.04

-12.69

-26.54

-12.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,397.2

15.8

36.76

19.51

Operating profit

-4.85

1.45

-12.9

-0.69

OPM

-2,224.93

1.81

-17.87

-1.08

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.58

-0.41

-0.28

Interest expense

0

-0.09

-1.47

-2.3

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-5.36

0.78

-14.78

-3.27

Taxes

0.02

-0.16

0.01

0.03

Tax rate

-0.52

-21.51

-0.06

-1.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.33

0.61

-14.77

-3.23

Exceptional items

-2

-0.1

13.21

0

Net profit

-7.33

0.51

-1.56

-3.23

yoy growth (%)

-1,538.5

-132.61

-51.67

-40.82

NPM

-3,362.87

0.63

-2.16

-5.05

