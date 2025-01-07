Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
80.33
72.19
63.98
yoy growth (%)
-99.72
11.27
12.82
22.29
Raw materials
-0.16
-62.39
-56.28
-49.96
As % of sales
74.7
77.67
77.96
78.09
Employee costs
-1.86
-3.78
-2.27
-2.22
As % of sales
853.02
4.71
3.15
3.47
Other costs
-3.04
-12.69
-26.54
-12.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,397.2
15.8
36.76
19.51
Operating profit
-4.85
1.45
-12.9
-0.69
OPM
-2,224.93
1.81
-17.87
-1.08
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.58
-0.41
-0.28
Interest expense
0
-0.09
-1.47
-2.3
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-5.36
0.78
-14.78
-3.27
Taxes
0.02
-0.16
0.01
0.03
Tax rate
-0.52
-21.51
-0.06
-1.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.33
0.61
-14.77
-3.23
Exceptional items
-2
-0.1
13.21
0
Net profit
-7.33
0.51
-1.56
-3.23
yoy growth (%)
-1,538.5
-132.61
-51.67
-40.82
NPM
-3,362.87
0.63
-2.16
-5.05
