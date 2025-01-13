Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24
24
24
24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.74
19.63
21.81
34.89
Net Worth
41.74
43.63
45.81
58.89
Minority Interest
Debt
39.69
39.02
32.29
31.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.43
82.65
78.1
90.63
Fixed Assets
3.62
3.76
4.04
4.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.74
10.74
10.74
10.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Networking Capital
66.89
68.01
63.01
74.49
Inventories
13.63
16.74
20.79
22.1
Inventory Days
36,968.37
Sundry Debtors
26.75
23.4
17.48
21.91
Debtor Days
36,650.54
Other Current Assets
74.31
75.39
76.23
76
Sundry Creditors
-12.13
-9.62
-7.58
-8.62
Creditor Days
14,419.34
Other Current Liabilities
-35.67
-37.9
-43.91
-36.9
Cash
0.12
0.08
0.24
0.97
Total Assets
81.43
82.65
78.09
90.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.