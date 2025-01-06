iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.89
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Ravikumar Distll FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.36

0.78

-14.78

-3.27

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.58

-0.41

-0.28

Tax paid

0.02

-0.16

0.01

0.03

Working capital

-8.38

3.01

-0.33

-2.14

Other operating items

Operating

-14.22

3.03

-15.52

-5.66

Capital expenditure

0

1.68

0.15

0.33

Free cash flow

-14.22

4.71

-15.37

-5.33

Equity raised

84.41

80.59

80.96

90.52

Investing

0

0

-2.29

0

Financing

63.5

47.33

-1.93

14.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

133.69

132.64

61.36

99.81

