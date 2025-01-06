Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.36
0.78
-14.78
-3.27
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.58
-0.41
-0.28
Tax paid
0.02
-0.16
0.01
0.03
Working capital
-8.38
3.01
-0.33
-2.14
Other operating items
Operating
-14.22
3.03
-15.52
-5.66
Capital expenditure
0
1.68
0.15
0.33
Free cash flow
-14.22
4.71
-15.37
-5.33
Equity raised
84.41
80.59
80.96
90.52
Investing
0
0
-2.29
0
Financing
63.5
47.33
-1.93
14.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
133.69
132.64
61.36
99.81
