Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Summary

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd was incorporated on October 11, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) under their brand portfolio as well as under tie-up arrangements with other companies. The IMFL comprises of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin and Vodka. They operate through their manufacturing unit located at Puducherry and are equipped with State -of - art infrastructure facilities & technology.The company has established several brands successfully across segments and flavors thereby enjoying brand recall from customers. They are having their market presence in Puducherry. They are having 30 different brands like Capricorn Super Brandy, Capricorn Super White Rum, Capricorn Super XXX Rum, Chevalier Brandy, Chevalier XXX Rum, Chevalier Whisky, Capricorn Super Vodka, Capricorn Super Gin, Konark Grape Brandy, 2 Barrels Blended Whisky etc. They are also having approximately 65 brands under tie up arrangements.The Company in addition to manufacturing and marketing of its own liquor products, is also having tie-up arrangement with various leading liquors companies of India like: Radico Khatian Ltd; Shashi Distilleries Pvt. Ltd; John Distilleries Ltd.; Gemini Distilleries (Pondy) Pvt. Ltd.; Mondovi Distilleries & Breweries Pvt. Ltd.In the year 1999, the company entered into the Distillery Industry and started manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up a distillery unit at Puducherry with an installed capacity of 7,20,000 cases per annum with initial production running on two (2) semi auto lines. Also, they made a strategic tie-up with Shashi Distilleries Ltd, Bangalore and Gemini Distilleries (Puducherry) Pvt Ltd for bottling of their premium brands.In the year 2000, the company launched their first brand namely, Capricorn Super Brandy. Also, they made a strategic tie-up with Radico Khaitan Ltd for bottling of their premium brands. In the year 2001, the company launched their medium segment brands namely, 2 Barrels Grape Brandy. They made a tie-up with Kapitan Distillery, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh for production and marketing of their own brands in Andhra Pradesh Market. They also made a tie-up with John Distilleries Ltd, Bangalore for producing their brands. In the year 2002, the company launched their medium segment brand namely, Green Magic Brandy. In the year 2003, the company made a tie up with United Distilleries, Kerala, for production of IMFL products at their distillery. Also, they expanded their production capacity to 800,000 by installing one more semi-automatic and one automatic line unit. In the year 2005, the company launched their new medium segment brand namely, Once more, Grape Brandy & 3 Jacs No. 1, Fine Brandy. In the year 2005, the company increased the raw material and packing material storage capacity from 16,000 Sq ft to 32,000 Sq ft. In the year 2006, they increased the Excise Bonded ware house capacity to 26,000 cases per annum. In the year 2007, the company received ISO 9001: 2000 certificate from Ukas Quality Management.In the year 2008, the company increased the production capacity to 1,200,000 cases per annum, by adding one more production line. Also, they installed a Reverse Osmosis Plant in the unit. In March 2008, the company entered into an agreement with Ravikumar Properties Pvt Ltd and acquired 33.54 acres of land situated at Nilayur Village in Madurai for a consideration of Rs 1500.00 lakh. They propose to set up an IMFL manufacturing unit on this land subject to government regulations, policies and approvals. In the year 2009, the company further increased the production capacity to 1,425,000 cases per annum. The company is in the process of replacing their 3 semi automatic line and 1 obsolete automatic line to fully automatic lines in order to increase the production from current levels and meet the rising demand of their products. They propose to install a re-distillation plant in their manufacturing unit for the supply of ENA from Rectified Spirit.The company plans to enter new lucrative markets of adjoining States such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They also propose to submit an application for enlistment to Canteen Stores Department (CSD), for supply of IMFL to CSD which is expected to materialize.