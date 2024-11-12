iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd Board Meeting

27.73
(2.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Ravikumar Distll CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submitting herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 24th August, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and in continuation to our letter dated 27th March 2024 the Trading Window will remain closed for Designated persons of the Company from 1st April 2024 to till the end of 48 hours after the announcement of Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
RAVI KUMAR DISTILLERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Ravikumar Distll: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.