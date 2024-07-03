iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Share Price

425.05
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open432
  • Day's High437.45
  • 52 Wk High444.4
  • Prev. Close437.45
  • Day's Low421.7
  • 52 Wk Low 282.05
  • Turnover (lac)2,828.69
  • P/E198.98
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value53.3
  • EPS2.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,889.08
  • Div. Yield0
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

432

Prev. Close

437.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,828.69

Day's High

437.45

Day's Low

421.7

52 Week's High

444.4

52 Week's Low

282.05

Book Value

53.3

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,889.08

P/E

198.98

EPS

2.2

Divi. Yield

0

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Corporate Action

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

5 Sep 2024|10:53 AM

The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 80.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.91%

Non-Promoter- 6.97%

Institutions: 6.97%

Non-Institutions: 12.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.82

48.82

142.39

47.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

6.82

Reserves

381.25

375.54

276.63

338.32

Net Worth

430.07

424.36

419.02

392.25

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

7,668.57

7,105.68

7,196.92

6,378.78

Excise Duty

4,340.72

3,959.05

4,511.27

4,030.41

Net Sales

3,327.85

3,146.63

2,685.65

2,348.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.26

11.07

11.25

19.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kishore Rajaram Chhabria

Co-Chairperson

Bina Kishore Chhabria

Vice Chairperson

Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev

Deputy Chairman

Shekhar Ramamurthy

Managing Director

Alok Gupta

Non Executive Director

Maneck Navel Mulla

Executive Director

Arun Barik

Independent Director

Balaji Viswanathan Swaminathan

Independent Director

Paul H Skipworth

Independent Director

Vivek Sett

Independent Director

Rukhshana Jina Mistry

Independent Director

Vinaykant Tanna

Independent Director

NARAYANAN SADANANDAN

Independent Director

MEHLI MANECK GOLVALA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Ramniklal Shah.

Additional Director

Nasser Munjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Summary

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited was originally incorporated as You and Me Properties Private Limited, dated October 8, 2008 and thereafter, was changed to Moonlight Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 22, 2009 by the RoC. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation between Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, Own Properties Private Limited and the Company, dated April 1, 2009, and an Order of the Bombay High Court dated February 5, 2010, the entire business undertakings of Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited and Own Properties Private Limited were transferred to Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, dated April 30, 2010 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Company and its name was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC on June 8, 2022. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of Alcoholic Beverages/ liquids. The manufacturing network includes 32 bottling units and one distillery. The product includes 5 main categories: Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Vodka and Others.The flagship brand, Officers Choice Whisky was launched in 1988 with its entry into the mass premium whisky segment. In 2010, the Company launched the brand Jolly Roger , the brand Officers Choice Blue in 2011; Kyron, a premium brandy segment in 2012. The High Court
Company FAQs

What is the Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd share price today?

The Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹425.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is ₹11889.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is 198.98 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹444.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd?

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.61%, 6 Month at 30.62%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 26.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 80.91 %
Institutions - 6.97 %
Public - 12.12 %

