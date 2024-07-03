Summary

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited was originally incorporated as You and Me Properties Private Limited, dated October 8, 2008 and thereafter, was changed to Moonlight Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 22, 2009 by the RoC. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation between Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, Own Properties Private Limited and the Company, dated April 1, 2009, and an Order of the Bombay High Court dated February 5, 2010, the entire business undertakings of Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited and Own Properties Private Limited were transferred to Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, dated April 30, 2010 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Company and its name was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC on June 8, 2022. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of Alcoholic Beverages/ liquids. The manufacturing network includes 32 bottling units and one distillery. The product includes 5 main categories: Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Vodka and Others.The flagship brand, Officers Choice Whisky was launched in 1988 with its entry into the mass premium whisky segment. In 2010, the Company launched the brand Jolly Roger , the brand Officers Choice Blue in 2011; Kyron, a premium brandy segment in 2012. The High Court

