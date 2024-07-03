Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹432
Prev. Close₹437.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,828.69
Day's High₹437.45
Day's Low₹421.7
52 Week's High₹444.4
52 Week's Low₹282.05
Book Value₹53.3
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,889.08
P/E198.98
EPS2.2
Divi. Yield0
The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.82
48.82
142.39
47.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
6.82
Reserves
381.25
375.54
276.63
338.32
Net Worth
430.07
424.36
419.02
392.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
7,668.57
7,105.68
7,196.92
6,378.78
Excise Duty
4,340.72
3,959.05
4,511.27
4,030.41
Net Sales
3,327.85
3,146.63
2,685.65
2,348.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.26
11.07
11.25
19.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kishore Rajaram Chhabria
Co-Chairperson
Bina Kishore Chhabria
Vice Chairperson
Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev
Deputy Chairman
Shekhar Ramamurthy
Managing Director
Alok Gupta
Non Executive Director
Maneck Navel Mulla
Executive Director
Arun Barik
Independent Director
Balaji Viswanathan Swaminathan
Independent Director
Paul H Skipworth
Independent Director
Vivek Sett
Independent Director
Rukhshana Jina Mistry
Independent Director
Vinaykant Tanna
Independent Director
NARAYANAN SADANANDAN
Independent Director
MEHLI MANECK GOLVALA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Ramniklal Shah.
Additional Director
Nasser Munjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
Summary
Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited was originally incorporated as You and Me Properties Private Limited, dated October 8, 2008 and thereafter, was changed to Moonlight Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 22, 2009 by the RoC. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation between Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, Own Properties Private Limited and the Company, dated April 1, 2009, and an Order of the Bombay High Court dated February 5, 2010, the entire business undertakings of Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited and Own Properties Private Limited were transferred to Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited, dated April 30, 2010 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted to a Public Company and its name was changed to Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC on June 8, 2022. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of Alcoholic Beverages/ liquids. The manufacturing network includes 32 bottling units and one distillery. The product includes 5 main categories: Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Vodka and Others.The flagship brand, Officers Choice Whisky was launched in 1988 with its entry into the mass premium whisky segment. In 2010, the Company launched the brand Jolly Roger , the brand Officers Choice Blue in 2011; Kyron, a premium brandy segment in 2012. The High Court
Read More
The Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹425.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is ₹11889.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is 198.98 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd is ₹282.05 and ₹444.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 37.61%, 6 Month at 30.62%, 3 Month at 32.76% and 1 Month at 26.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.