|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Approval of ABD Employee Stock option Scheme 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The above is for your information and record. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Naseer Mukhtar Munjee as additional director under the category of Non-Executive, Independent Director On account of inadvertent clerical error in todays stock exchange filing with subject line Intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Manoj Rai as Chief Revenue officer and Senior Management Personnel, we are filing the revised intimation with the correct subject line i.e. Intimation regarding appointment of Mr. Manoj Rai as Chief Revenue Officer and Key Managerial Personnel
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Superannuation of CFO
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (India Time) to inter-alia consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The above is for your information and record. Dear Madam/Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024) has, inter-alia Considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 A copy of the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 including disclosures required under Regulations 33 and other provisions of the Listing Regulations as applicable, together with the Limited Review Report issued by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 001076N / N500013) Mumbai, the Statutory Auditor of the Company, is enclosed herewith. Request you to please take the above information on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 22 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The above is for your information and record. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)
