Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,796.05
3,832.38
3,836.19
Excise Duty
2,170.75
2,169.97
2,170.75
Net Sales
1,625.3
1,662.41
1,665.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
4.94
1.32
Total Income
1,629.03
1,667.35
1,666.76
Total Expenditure
1,447.83
1,548.49
1,542.22
PBIDT
181.2
118.86
124.55
Interest
69.21
90.61
82.16
PBDT
111.99
28.26
42.38
Depreciation
32.3
33
24.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
22.84
2.36
5.91
Deferred Tax
-1.91
-0.27
2.96
Reported Profit After Tax
58.76
-6.83
8.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.76
-6.83
8.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.99
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
58.76
-1.84
8.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.24
0
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
55.94
48.82
48.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.14
7.14
7.47
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.61
-0.41
0.51
The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
