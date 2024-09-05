iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

414
(-3.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

80.91%

100%

80.91%

80.91%

80.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

6.97%

0%

9.52%

9.52%

9.52%

Non-Institutions

12.11%

0%

9.56%

9.56%

9.56%

Total Non-Promoter

19.08%

0%

19.08%

19.08%

19.08%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 80.91%

Non-Promoter- 6.97%

Institutions: 6.97%

Non-Institutions: 12.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Allied Blenders: Related NEWS

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

5 Sep 2024|10:53 AM

The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

