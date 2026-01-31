Allied Blenders and Distillers Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 10.9% to ₹64 Crore

Allied Blenders and Distillers reported a stable financial performance for the December quarter of FY26, supported by improved profitability and sustained momentum in its premium product portfolio.

The company’s net profit for Q3 FY26 increased 10.9% year on year to ₹64 crore, compared with ₹57.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to ₹1,004 crore, reflecting steady demand across core brands amid a competitive operating environment. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation grew 14% year on year to ₹137 crore during the quarter. Operating margin improved to 13.6% in Q3 FY26 from 12.3% in the year ago period, indicating better cost efficiency and a favourable product mix.

The company said its Prestige and Above portfolio continued to witness accelerated premiumisation, with volumes reaching nine million cases during the quarter. Prestige and Above volumes grew 1.3% on a year on year basis, supported by a strong 16.9% growth in the premium category during the period.

Allied Blenders and Distillers expanded its international presence to 31 countries during the quarter, compared with 23 countries in FY25. The company is targeting operations in 35 countries by March 2026, as per its regulatory filing, reflecting a focused push on overseas markets.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Managing Director Alok Gupta said the December quarter marked the sixth consecutive quarter of strong performance since the company’s listing.

He highlighted consistent improvement in portfolio premiumisation and operating margins, driven by demand for higher value products.

Gupta added that the Prestige and Above segment continues to deliver accelerated growth momentum, while strategic investments in two key states are strengthening manufacturing capacity and supply chain efficiency.

He also noted that ABD Maestro is expanding its luxury portfolio and entering duty free and international markets to capture higher value opportunities. The company expects strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by demand normalisation in key southern states.

Separately, Allied Blenders and Distillers announced the appointment of former chief financial officer Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy as chief financial officer, key managerial personnel, and senior management personnel, effective February 2, 2026.

Current chief financial officer Jayant Manmadkar will step down from the CFO role at the close of business on February 1, 2026. Jayant Manmadkar will assume the newly created position of group finance director while continuing as part of the company’s senior management team.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com