iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

433
(0.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

5,911.14

5,389.04

Excise Duty

3,350.87

3,013.34

Net Sales

2,560.28

2,375.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.83

10.41

Total Income

2,564.11

2,386.12

Total Expenditure

2,382.9

2,240.31

PBIDT

181.22

145.81

Interest

127.93

98.3

PBDT

53.28

47.51

Depreciation

39.09

41.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

6.72

0.94

Deferred Tax

3.25

2.28

Reported Profit After Tax

4.23

2.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.23

2.88

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.49

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.72

2.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

48.82

48.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.07

6.13

PBDTM(%)

2.08

1.99

PATM(%)

0.16

0.12

Allied Blenders: Related NEWS

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

Allied Blenders to pick up 80% stake in JV with Ranveer Singh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|10:53 AM

The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 5th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.