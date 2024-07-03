Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
5,911.14
5,389.04
Excise Duty
3,350.87
3,013.34
Net Sales
2,560.28
2,375.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.83
10.41
Total Income
2,564.11
2,386.12
Total Expenditure
2,382.9
2,240.31
PBIDT
181.22
145.81
Interest
127.93
98.3
PBDT
53.28
47.51
Depreciation
39.09
41.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
6.72
0.94
Deferred Tax
3.25
2.28
Reported Profit After Tax
4.23
2.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.23
2.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.49
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.72
2.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
48.82
48.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.07
6.13
PBDTM(%)
2.08
1.99
PATM(%)
0.16
0.12
The acquisition, worth up to ₹70 Crore, will not be considered a related party transaction. The collaboration with Oh Five Oh Talent LLP.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energy, Century Textiles & Industries.Read More
